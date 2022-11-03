ROMANTIC, gothic and full of historic drama, Sir Walter Scott’s epic stories did more than charm his readers – they sent them on a journey of discovery to find out more about Scotland.

Now tourism businesses are using one of his most famous poems as an inspiration to inspire a new wave of visitors to explore the area that inspired the novelist.

Scott’s The Lady of the Lake poem in 1810 is credited with inspiring a flood of visitors to come to Scotland.

The poem, written while Scott visited Loch Katrine in the Trossachs, tells of the power struggle between King James V and the Clan Douglas, and the efforts of various key characters to win the hand of Ellen, daughter of the Earl of Bothwell.

Set in and around Loch Katrine, it smashed poetry sales records when it was published, with 25,000 copies sold in eight months, and saw Scott become internationally famous.

Now, the Steamship Sir Walter Scott Trust has been successful in securing a £231,000 grant for a new lookout tower and two viewpoints linking boardwalks above the busy Trossachs Pier visitor hub at Loch Katrine.

It comes from the latest round of the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF) which is managed by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The tower and boardwalks are the latest phase of £1.5 million plans to upgrade visitor infrastructure and to showcase the birthplace of Scottish tourism.

They secured planning permission last year and will be built on the spot where Scott was inspired to write The Lady of the Lake.

James Fraser, CEO and trustee of the Steamship Trust said: “We are delighted our latest funding bid has been successful in what was a very competitive application process with other projects around Scotland. This is the culmination of several years’ hard work and planning to improve visitor facilities at Loch Katrine.

‘’We are grateful to Stirling Council and the many local community groups and individuals who have provided an unprecedented level of support for this imaginative and high-quality project that will connect people with an important cultural and natural heritage site in easily accessible, and safe and responsible ways in the heart of the National Park.’’ Loch Katrine and the Trossachs became known as “the birthplace of Scottish tourism” following the publication of poem.

Scott’s 1818 novel Rob Roy was also set in the area.

The rapid growth in tourism led to the introduction of passenger ferry boats and a number of passenger steamships in the 1800s.

The SS Sir Walter Scott has carried many thousands of tourists in its lifetime and was, until it stopped operating, the only surviving screw steamer in regular passenger service in Scotland.

It was built by William Denny and Brothers at Denny’s shipyard at Dumbarton on the River Leven. The 115-ton, 110-feet-long vessel came into service on Loch Katrine in spring 1900, after trials on the Clyde in 1899.

Ownership of the steamship transferred from Scottish Water to a charitable trust in 2007 and, in 2008, the steamship moved from being powered by coal to more environmentally-friendly biodiesel.

The famous steamship, named after the novelist, provided pleasure cruises and a ferry service on Loch Katrine for more than a century – before it was taken out of service more than two years ago.

Now the vessel is at the centre of the restoration project as part of a £1.1m project for a recovery plan for the Trossachs.

A Save Our Steamship appeal is about half way to the £500,000 which it is hoped will allow for restoration works to be completed in time to resume operations this summer.

Most of the investment will go to improving visitor hubs at Trossachs Pier and Stronachlachar Pier at either end of Loch Katrine.

Work is already underway at Stronachlachar with the creation of a new woodland car park and the installation of improved facilities for campervanners, walkers and cyclists.

Tenders will be invited shortly for car park, toilet and path improvement works and a new mobility hub at Trossachs Pier.

Expressions of interest are now being sought for the operation of the Pier Café and picnic area at the lochside ion Stronachlachar where a £100,000 package of improvements is at an advanced stage.

As part of the visitor management project, Forestry and Land Scotland has recently completed work doubling the size of the nearby Ben A’an car park.

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional firector, said: “This is fantastic news for Loch Katrine and the surrounding area and will undoubtedly improve the visitor experience in the future. Increasingly, visitors are becoming more mindful of their impacts on the world around them, both socially and environmentally.

“Being a responsible visitor and respecting and protecting our environment and communities makes for a better experience for everyone. Projects such as this will help ensure our visitor destinations continue to be enjoyed by visitors and locals alike for generations to come.”

Cllr Margaret Brisley, convener of the finance, economy and corporate support committee of Stirling Council added: “I’m thrilled at the outcome of this application which has been given tremendous support from the local community.

“This project will provide a vital upgrade to one of Scotland’s most iconic heritage sites which will benefit tourists and residents alike.”