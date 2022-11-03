Opera

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat/Marilyn Forever

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Keith Bruce

four stars

OPERA-lovers in Glasgow have had a rare opportunity this week to catch productions of works by living composers. With Osvaldo Golijov’s Ainadamar having one further outing on Saturday before Scottish Opera takes it to Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre, across the road from the Theatre Royal, at the Alexander Gibson Opera School studio, masters students at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland are performing chamber works by Michael Nyman and Gavin Bryars.

Both Nyman’s The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat, from 1986, and Bryars’s Marilyn Forever, from 2013, are essentially short stories given musical form, but while the former still has the ability to surprise, the life and last days of Hollywood’s doomed blonde, Norma Jean, is a tale everyone knows.

That is part of the reason why the first part of this double bill is the more satisfying, although another may be traced in the way the writings of neurologist Oliver Sachs have made the transition to stage and screen and in his own deep knowledge and fascination with music.

Tenor William Searle is Dr S, the stage version of the therapist, and baritone Ross Cumming his musician patient Dr P, with French soprano Marie Cayeux his devoted wife. Although many would now recognise Dr P’s ailment as dementia, both Searle and Cayeux preserve the exploratory nature of Christopher Lawrence’s text in performances that make big demands on their vocal skills as well.

Cummings has the bigger night though, with a very affecting characterisation of Dr P, and then multiple roles as the men in the life of Monroe, including Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller.

Director Caroline Clegg links the two pieces in her staging with projections in the Nyman using an earlier cinema star (Bette Davis) as part of Dr S’s examination, while Marilyn Forever relies on movie musical props like bowlers and brollies. Mezzo Megan Baker makes the most of her starring role in a sensational blonde wig with knowing physicality, but never overplays the stereotype. Tenor James McIntyre and bass-baritone Ryan Garnham are the “Tritones” chorus, first introduced to us as the parasitic reporter and photograph at her death bed.

The 11-piece onstage band are superb in the Bryars, but the music is more interestingly scored than it is written and cannot have been easy for the vocal quartet to learn. Baker audibly has a superb range, and while Cumming is highly versatile and a fine actor, there was less for him to show off his voice in either work. Nyman’s deft overlapping lines for his cast surely have their own challenges, but the trio made light work of them.

The strings, piano and harp band for The Man Who were just as assured, under conductor William Cole’s firm guidance, and the Conservatoire has to be praised for tackling such repertoire. The future of opera needs its emerging voices to be as familiar with contemporary repertoire as they are with the more familiar classics, and Nyman and Bryars join a growing list of living composers that had works performed recently at the RCS.

Final performance of the double-bill on Friday at 7.15pm