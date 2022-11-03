Peter Capaldi is to be honoured with a Scottish BAFTA award for his outstanding contribution to film and television at a ceremony in Glasgow later this month.

The Glaswegian, 64, will receive the award on November 20 in a ceremony at DoubleTree by Hilton on November 20.

Mr Capaldi said: "I am deeply touched to be receiving the BAFTA Scotland Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award.

"My good luck started with being born in Scotland and continued on with the opportunities afforded me within the Scottish film and TV industry. Without the support of the creative community in Scotland I wouldn’t be here, so to be the recipient of this award is kindness indeed."

Capaldi made his acting debut in Local Hero in 1983, and won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film for his 1993 feature Franz Kafka's It's A Wonderful Life. He was also the singer and lead guitarist for punk rock group The Dreamboys, which featured Craig Ferguson, future host of the Late, Late, Show on drums.

It was in Armando Ianucci's The Thick of It that Capaldi really came into the public consciousness.

Playing the foul-mouthed spin doctor Malcolm Tucker - loosely based on Tony Blair's chief of communications Alastair Darling - he became the breakout star of the show thanks to furious monologues filled with inventive swearing.

The word omnishambles was formally added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2013, four years after it was delivered by Capaldi on the BBC Comedy show.

His character tells MP Nicola Murray: "Jesus Christ, see you, you are a f****** omnishambles, that's what you are. You're like that coffee machine, you know: from bean to cup, you f*** up."

The word was even used in parliament by then Labour leader Ed Miliband to describe the government's 2012 budget.

Capaldi won a BAFTA for his performance as Tucker in 2010.

He became even more widely known when he was cast as the Doctor in Doctor Who in 2013.

A lifelong fan of the show, Capaldi had previously had a guest role in 'The Fires of Pompeii' where he played a citizen whose family is saved from the fires of Vesuvius.

He replaced Matt Smith to become the 12th Doctor, with his first appearance coming as the briefest of cameos in the programme's 50th anniversary special.

Capaldi's performance in the episode 'Heaven Sent', a bottle episode which consists almost entirely of the Doctor trapped alone in a castle.

His performance was described by the Radio Times as "a tour de force" while the episode has been hailed as one of the best in the show's history.

For his final regular series episode Capaldi asked that the Doctor do battle with the Mondasian Cybermen and the resultant 'World Enough and Time', featuring the return of John Simm as The Master, was similarly lauded by critics.

He has starred in films including Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Suicide Squad and Paddington and this year is nominated for a BAFTA Scotland Award for his portrayal of Siegfried Sassoon in the critically acclaimed Benediction.

More recently Peter Capaldi garnered critical acclaim in Amazon Prime Video’s six part psychological thriller The Devil’s Hour and next year will star in a new crime drama Criminal Record for Apple TV.

Jude MacLaverty, Director of BAFTA Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be presenting this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Film and Television to the exceptionally talented Peter Capaldi. Peter Capaldi is one of Scotland’s highest profile actors who has created some of film and televisions most iconic and much loved characters.

"His work has not only been recognised by his peers and the public, but has also inspired future generations of film and television makers.

"We are honoured to present this award to Peter and look forward to recognising his outstanding achievements in-person at the BAFTA Scotland Awards on Sunday 20 November.”

Edith Bowman will host the BAFTA Scotland Awards at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Sunday 20 November. The ceremony will be available to watch live at 17.30 on BAFTA’s YouTube channel youtube.com/bafta, followed by a highlights programme on BBC Scotland at 22:00 GMT.