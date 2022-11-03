IT has become known as a centre for excellence and has seen major dramas including Screw and Bridge of Lies filmed there.

Now Glasgow City Council has approved the terms of the lease for the new film and studio hub at the Kelvin Hall which secures a future fro years to come.

The hub, which was created from vacant vaults at the Kelvin Hall, is a centre for excellence for the film and broadcast industry and will provide studio space and post-production services to companies including the BBC, ITV, STV, Sky, Channel 4 and Netflix.

Entertainment shows in a number of different genres will be just some of the productions created at the hub, and it is hoped it will help meet the growing demand for studio space in Glasgow and Scotland.

Glasgow film hub's future is secured for at least 12 years (Image: Newsquest)

The hub will be leased by BBC Studioworks, a commercial subsidiary of the BBC which provides studios and post-production services to the TV industry, and who will act as operating tenant for a minimum of 12 years, with the option to extend for a further five.

Councillor Ruari Kelly, Convener for Neighbourhood Assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “This state-of-the-art facility at Kelvin Hall is already allowing Glasgow to take the next step in growing our thriving film & broadcast sector. This growth will bring benefit to the city’s economy and create job and skills development opportunities for local people in our creative industries for years to come.”

The development of the Kelvin Hall film & studio hub - which uses 100 per cente renewable energy - was co-funded by Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government.