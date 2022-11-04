NEARLY half of people in Scotland with Long Covid say there has been no real change in their symptoms over time, according to a new report.

A survey by Long Covid Scotland, which campaigns for treatment and rehabilitation, found that only 31 per cent of its 222 respondents reported feeling gradually better over time with 43% saying there was no real change.

One one person out of the 222 respondents said they had made a full recovery.

One in five said they had paid privately for tests and investigations due to frustration at lack of access and long waiting times on the NHS.

READ MORE: Long Covid only a 'modest' contributor to increase in number of Scots out of the labour force, says expert

The report said people with Long Covid have been "demoralised by poor public health messaging" and a misconception among some of the general public that Covid-19 "is mainly a short-term respiratory, flu-like illness".

It adds: "We know from the many personal accounts that long Covid has destroyed the lives of people who previously had healthy and active lives before contracting Covid-19.

"In the survey, almost two-thirds of people reported that they had no underlying health condition or disability before contracting Covid-19."

There is no diagnostic test for Long Covid.

It is generally defined as symptoms persisting beyond four weeks, but many patients continue to suffer a wide range of problems from extreme fatigue to chronic pain for months or even years.

Nearly everyone surveyed (96%) said that Long Covid had adversely affected their mental health and wellbeing, and 61% said they were facing additional financial pressures as a result of loss of income, reduced hours and long-term sick leave.

READ MORE: Two years on - what have we learned about Long Covid?

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) said their condition impacted their family and personal relationships because they felt "like a burden", were unable to contribute to household tasks, or walk their children to school.

The report added: "Many people highlighted the impact of long Covid on their quality of life.

"A common theme was the trade-offs needed, for example, only being well enough to work and not doing any leisure activities afterwards.

"Many people reported needing at least 12 hours of rest a day because of tiredness and fatigue."

CASE STUDY: 'Some days I can't even lift a cup to my mouth'

Long Covid Scotland chair Jane Ormerod said: “Holistic care is required to address the complexity of Long Covid. People with Long Covid need patient-informed services across Scotland, including Long Covid specific clinics and services with clear pathways for treatment and support, including paediatric services.

"Long Covid Scotland hope that the publication of this survey report will further highlight the needs of those with Long Covid and reinforce the need for the Scottish Government and NHS health boards to work together to address a public health issue that will not go away.”