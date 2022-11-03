Costa del Sol is a perfect place for expats from the UK. There is excellent weather, a lively social scene, and a sandy coastline with numerous coastal towns.

Located in Southern Spain, Costa del Sol is a good place if you’re looking to migrate from the UK. Formerly, it was a fishing area for villages but the region has grown to become one of

Spain’s popular tourist destinations. Additionally, moving to Costa del Sol has become a popular trend among expats looking for work, or starting their business. If you move to Spain, you’ll find a large migrant community in this region.

If you’re interested in migrating to this region, keep reading this guide for more details.

Is Costa del Sol a Good Place to Live?

Yes, it’s one of the best places you should go if you’re looking for somewhere to settle as an expat. Considering the climate, the cost of living, the entertainment scene, and the property investment market, you’ll be making a good decision. However, remember moving to Costa del Sol requires you to have a visa. Therefore, you need to check the golden visa Spain requirements and in case you need to move this year, get a non lucrative visa Spain 2023.

Why Should You Move to Costa del-Sol?

Apart from the fact that life in Spain is fun and interesting, there are many other reasons why moving to Costa del Sol should be an option for you. Here are some of the reasons:

Cultural Diversity

Although this region is known for its good climate, there are many activities to enjoy. The district has an extensive history and a wide range of Roman and Islamic architecture. In addition, there are numerous churches and palaces which people go to visit. The best towns to get a taste of the culture are Malaga and Marbella.

Public Transportation

The region has seen so much investment and improvement in recent years, with an improvement of the rail linkages to other parts of Spain. Malaga has trains and buses that connect it to the other parts of Spain. The other coastal districts also have a good network of modern buses, which improve your experience as you move from one place to the other.

Entertainment

You will always find an event taking place in this region. If you are looking for something exciting, visit the towns of Seville and Cordova. The Sierra Nevada is also an excellent place to explore if you love outdoor activities such as skiing.

Daytime Activities

For shopping lovers, the city center is ideal for any type of products you might be looking for. Additionally, there are many commercial shopping centers along the coast. If you want designer boutiques, Marbella Town Hall is the best place to visit. You can also go to some of the popular shops and restaurants for a meal or some beverages.

Sports

If there is anything you’ll enjoy in Spain is the sports scene. Spain is known to be one of the most popular sports home countries. You get an opportunity to enjoy football, fishing, and golfing.

Property in Spain

Investing in real estate in this region will be worthwhile. For high-end property, look for property in Marbella, and Malaga while Antequera offers cheaper options. What’s more, if you’re moving to Costa del Sol and have no plans of buying a home, you should know that rental houses are inexpensive.

Can I Move to Costa del Sol?

Yes, anyone can move to this region. Millions of tourists visit the region yearly, and there are plenty of employment opportunities here. Many expats relocate to this Andalusia district to work or start businesses. There are many reasons why life in Spain is ideal for expats, so if you’re considering retiring to Spain, it might be the best decision.

How Many British Expats Live in Costa del Sol

Many expats prefer moving to Costa del Sol because it’s an ideal location for retiring people. There are a total of 60,000 British expats here. You’ll be pleased to learn that there are many English speaking people in the region. So it's time to get a law firm like MySpainVisa to help you with the whole process of your retirement visa and enjoy retirement on the Costa del Sol.

Where do Most British Expats Live in Spain?

Living in Spain is a good idea especially after retiring. Many cities offer a great life for expats. The first city is Malaga, which is the capital and is home to the main airport. The living standards here are also excellent, and the public transport system is at its best, thanks to the high-speed train links. You can also live in other cities such as San Pedro, Marbella, Mijas, Estepona, Fuengirola, and Nerja.

