Emergency services chiefs have apologised for their “wholly inadequate and totally ineffective” response to the Manchester Arena bombing.
Their words came after the publication of a report which found one of the 22 people murdered would probably have survived but for inadequacies in the emergency response.
Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Stephen Watson told a press conference the force’s failings were “significant”, adding: “We failed to plan effectively and the execution of that which was planned was simply not good enough.”
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Dave Russel, appeared to become emotional as he said the service’s response to the bombing will “forever be a matter of deep regret for our service”.
Mr Watson said: “I fully accept the findings of the chair, Sir John Saunders.
“Beyond the selflessness and professionalism of so many of our frontline staff, it is also clear that our co-ordination of the response to this atrocity was poor.
“Sadly GMPs failings were significant.
“We failed to plan effectively and the execution of that which was planned was simply not good enough.
“Our actions were substantially inadequate and fell short of what the public have every right to expect, and for this, I apologise unreservedly.”
Chief Constable of British Transport Police, Lucy D’Orsi, said their “preparation and planning was inadequate”, and she was “truly sorry” to all those affected.
She said: “Significant errors were made in the hours leading up to this horrendous attack and the aftermath.
“Our preparation and planning was inadequate.
“On behalf of everyone at British Transport Police, I am truly sorry.”
Mr Russel also apologised to the families and survivors of the attack, and said their failings in the response to the attack “will never happen again”.
He said: “I want to start by wholeheartedly apologising.
“Our response that night was wholly inadequate and totally ineffective and that will forever be a matter of deep regret for our service.
“We let families and the public down in their hour of need and for that I am truly sorry.
“I want them to know that I fully accept the inquiry’s criticisms of our service and accept the recommendations in full.
“We were simply too late with our response.
“I want the public to know this will never happen again.”
