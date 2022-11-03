A teenage boy will appear in court on Friday after a Halloween riot rocked Dundee earlier this week.
A 16-year-old boy will appear at the city’s sheriff court on Friday after being charged in connection with the disorder in Dundee’s Kirkton.
Another teen is also expected to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date with detectives set to report the 16-year-old to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with mobbing and rioting offences.
Fireworks were pulled off the shelves of local supermarkets after they were thrown at emergency services on Monday, with footage being shared online of fires being lit in the roads.
During the chaos, likened to as being similar to “a war-torn nation” by Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, one officer was injured, and cars and a school were damaged.
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, local policing commander for Tayside Division, said officers were continuing with their investigation and said he expected others to be identified and charged.
“We know how distressing the disorder seen in Kirkton on Monday evening was for the local community,” the officer said.
“We have provided a highly visible police presence in the Kirkton area to provide a level of reassurance to local residents and this will continue in the coming days and into the weekend.”
Offers had been called at 5.30pm on Monday to the scene, which was in the Balgowan Avenue and Old Glamis Road area of Dundee.
Mr Davison urged anyone with information about the incident to contact officers.
“We are fully committed to keeping people safe in the area and I would urge anyone with any information about the incident which has not yet been passed to police to call 101 or speak to any of our officers,” he said.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel