The head of a 74-year-old Glasgow charity that provides hot meals and companionship for lonely older people has admitted funding uncertainty is giving him "sleepless nights" amid increased demand for their services.

It costs around £1million a year to run Glasgow's Golden Generation, which has three centres in the north south and west of the city and runs other services including befriending and welfare advice.

Richard Donald, who took over as chief executive of the charity four years ago, said they were already seeing increased demand in the centres, amid rising energy and food prices and this is anticipated to increase over the winter months.

The charity at one time got most of its funding from Glasgow City Council but the £600,000 grant has gradually decreased to £137,000 and Mr Donald fears this may be reduced further.

The service now relies on funding from private trusts but Mr Donald says the economic crisis prompted by the leadership chaos at Westminister has created further uncertainty for this crucial income stream.

He said: "There's a £400,000 gap and we make this up by going to private trusts and investors.

READ MORE: Music should be formal part of dementia care policy amid growing evidence of benefit

"Obviously their stocks and shares are down massively so they have got smaller pots and it has never been more competition from other charities.

"It's a worry. We can't rely on the private trusts, you can't guarantee it."

He said private trusts only meet at certain times of the year which means funds might not always arrive when they are most needed.

The charity has launched a public appeal for help to fund the centres over winter, when demand is likely to soar.

"Unfortunately it will come down to funding, if it's reduced then the service will have to be reduced and you've just got to hope it's damage limitation."

Charity sector bodies have warned that some voluntary organisations are likely to close in the coming months as inflation increased to a 40-year high.

Organisations are being hit by higher costs, lower donations and increased demand, they warned, with pressures set to intensify further as inflation is expected to rise even higher.

READ MORE: Why I refuse to sell our childhood home to pay for mum's care

To compound matters the charity does not do as as well as others from fundraising activities because most of the service users have no family or friend and most who pledge to raise money have a connection to the charity.

He says the day centres could take "twice as many" older people than they do now but they are restricted in doing so - because the majority must be transported there and back to their homes.

"Transport is a big issue." he said."If our day centres were drop in, then we could see twice as many people as what we are now but the nature of our older people is that they are isolated and lonely and they don't have family or friends.

"Most come from poorer background so they can't afford their taxi in. Our service is very reliant on the transport network.

"Ultimately we can only take so many [by minibus] and that's our biggest challenge. If we had another minibus...

"We know people want to come and we have a demand for it but how do we get more of them in."

The charity runs a care line but is also unique in that welfare advisers go out to peoples' homes.

"One of the issues with older people is that they are so resilient that they don't want to be a burden and they are proud," said Mr Donald.

"There are a lot of older people out there who are struggling but don't want to admit it."

Lynn Campbell, welfare officer for the charity, said she had heard from elderly people who were delaying putting their heating on until the evening.

She said she had recently received a card thanking her for her help which said: "I would never have made the application.

"The pressure it has taken from me is enormous. I feel like I can put my heating on in the winter and pay for help around the house."

She said many older people are not aware of non-means tested benefits such as attendance allowance which provides financial support to those with physical or mental disabilities.

To donate £15 to GGG's Winter Warmer Appeal text WARM to 70560