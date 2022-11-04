In the middle of a cost-of-living and energy crisis, every single electronic device in Scottish workplaces must come under the spotlight., argues Epson's Charlie de la Haye

THE price of energy is climbing at an astronomical rate. At the start of 2022 annual energy inflation hit 27% and it’s continued to rise. In fact, the World Bank says energy prices are now expected to increase by 50% on average throughout the year.

Europe is feeling this most acutely, with UK electricity prices trebling in 12 months .

Wherever you are in the world, most regions are now living through a cost-of-living crisis with many consumers in energy poverty.

Businesses and other organisations are not immune, with leaders warning they’ll have to close without help. German companies are halting production and some cities are banning heating and hot water in public buildings.

In this context, saving energy in every possible way is vital. When some nations are considering setting up communal warm banks where citizens can get respite from the biting cold, allowing power to seep away is unforgivable, not to mention hugely expensive.

Importantly, those managing and using IT are taking note according to Epson research carried out across Scotland. Even before the most recent surges in cost, nearly two thirds (63%) of respondents cited the need to reduce energy costs as a challenge.

This might immediately lead IT managers to consider how to cut down on the big energy consuming areas of tech.

These are networks (using 36% of IT energy), data centres (30%) and computers and other devices (34%). But it can be hard to make sudden and drastic changes to these for a short-term gain without seriously affecting the ability of an organisation to function.

Which is why every other opportunity must be explored. This includes turning off machines on standby, using smart building controls to manage lighting, investing in low-energy lighting and – last but not least – using energy efficient IT peripherals. This includes printers, scanners, projectors and more.

These – as the term suggests – are often considered peripheral and might not be the obvious target when it comes to cutting energy use.

Yet in an energy crisis, it’s perhaps this type of technology more than any other that can make a quick and significant difference. In fact, 65% of respondents in Epson’s research say they’re concerned about the energy use of printers given the increases in energy costs.

This shouldn’t be surprising because printers are everywhere. They might be peripheral in relation to an overall IT strategy, but there are about 94.35 million of them sold globally every year , not to mention scanners, projectors and other devices. The sheer scale of the market is vast.

Add all those printers up and the energy use and costs is sizable too. Which begs the question, what actions can be taken?

The answer is simple: switch from laser to inkjet.

Inkjet printers offer a potentially huge energy saving opportunity. This has been proven by research from the University of Cambridge showing that inkjet technology can be up to 90% more energy efficient than laser technology depending on the type of printer used . That’s not a peripheral saving.

The majority of IT managers seem to be wise to this with two thirds (66%) saying inkjet printers will help them meet their cost reduction goals.

Many more (76%) say they want a better understanding of energy savings that could be made by changing the type of printers in use.

It’s therefore surprising that the same audience said that the majority of their print fleet is made up of laser printers (52%). It’s a huge missed opportunity. However, looking at it another way, it also means businesses have the chance to cut energy use by 90% in at least 52% of cases.

When considered like this, the scope and scale of energy saving suddenly seems worth taking note of.

And in the longer term, when the energy crisis subsides, it will leave businesses with a positive legacy that will help solve other pressing issues such as reducing CO2 emissions while improving worker productivity thanks to faster, more efficient functionality.

If ever there was a catalyst to act, cutting electricity use in every possible area, it’s the energy crisis.

What might seem peripheral in normal times has become imperative. Because when energy costs bite, we must stamp out waste everywhere.

