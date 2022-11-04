IT’S that time of year, after the clocks go back, that thoughts inevitably turn towards the joys of the huge tins of chocolates that adorn every coffee table from December onwards.
Fighting relatives for the last Malteser in the box of Celebrations is as much a festive ritual as black bun, Scotch and Wry and coal were back in the day.
But this year, the fights could get even more intense after manufacturer Mars Wrigley controversially announced that Bounty will be removed from its tins this Christmas.
The coconut treat may be marketed as a slice of paradise, but nearly 40 per cent of us hate them apparently, so a limited run of “No Bounty” tubs will go on sale at 40 Tesco stores in the run-up to Christmas.
It comes after the brand let shoppers return unwanted Bounty bars last year.This seems a tad harsh on Bounty bars, it has to be said, as they’re not nearly as bad as they are made out to be.
I believe that coconut should not be served in anything at all as they are ghastly things, but banning the humble Bounty is a step too far.
After all, they are always eaten eventually, albeit some time in February after a few drinks.
Mars says it has yet to decide whether they will be banished for good after a survey for the firm found many people leave them at the bottom of the tub, but for 18% it is still their sweet of choice.
Big tubs of Quality Street, Roses, Celebrations and Heroes start appearing on supermarket shelves in the run-up to Christmas, with sales usually soaring during the festive season.
Everyone has their favourite and we all tend to grow bigger hands at that time of year which enables us to shovel three times as many chocolates out of the tin than we would if it were April or midsummer.
We all tend to overindulge at Christmas, whether it be on sweet sherry, liqueur chocolates or even nuts.
I’ve never understood why people seem to think that just because it’s Christmas that means it’s appropriate to buy a huge bag of nuts of various sizes but they do.How many homes actually have a nutcracker these days?
It is quite staggering really just how nuts people go at Christmas in general.
We get served things that we would never dream of eating or drinking at any other time of the year and we wolf them down without batting an eyelid.
Kids stuff their faces with sweeties morning, noon and night and then we complain when they won’t go to bed or run around the house with big red faces, screaming at the tops of their voices.
However, it is perfectly acceptable to demolish tins of chocolates at any time of year – but particularly at Christmas.
It is a great tradition, delving your hands into the tin and seeing what emerges in your hands.
Never does an entire handful hit the mark consistently either as there are varieties in every one that you don’t like.
Toffees appear to be universally loathed, while Crunchies appear to have a mixed crowd too.
Every table, I hope anyway, sees furious swapping of sweeties as people trade toffees for a couple of raspberry creams and everybody seems happy enough.
But this year, the cost of-living crisis could see customers striking some treats off their shopping lists, hence the move by Mars to axe Bounty bars.
By doing soStirring the debate around customers’ preferences is one way to promote the brand, with one communications company describing lively discussion about the move on social media as a “great PR coup for the Mars team”.
Mars Wrigley said its survey, which consulted 2,000 people aged between 18 and 65, suggested that 18% would feel irritated to find only Bounty bars were left in a tub, while 58% believed it would lead to a family argument.
Its polling also suggests the sweet is popular with older consumers, with 38% of over-55s choosing it as their preferred bar.
Mars Wrigley said the limited-edition tubs would include additional Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy and Maltesers sweets in place of the missing Bounty.
They will be available at “pop-ups” within 40 different Tesco stores for six weeks in the run-up to Christmas.
It follows a “Bounty Return Scheme” last year, in which Bounty haters were able to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the festive period.
“Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates.
“Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether,” said Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen.
While some will indeed celebrate the demise of the Bounty, others will mourn its passing.
Regardless, it’s Bounty to cause a row.
