This article was brought to you by Crypto PR and is not necessarily representative of the views of The Herald

After the Terra crash in May, many believed that the coin, as well as the entire Terra project, was dead in the water. However, there are still signs of life and a recent Terra price prediction puts it on a recovery path by the end of the year.

Terra 2.0 (LUNA) is currently trading at $2.45 and the price has been stable for the last month. However, the investors aren’t really flocking to the new coin, still cautious about its future. If you want to avoid uncertainty, you could look at these five coins that are predicted to explode.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T) – The Best Analytics Tool on the Market

One of the biggest reasons why people stay away from crypto trading is the lack of transparency and the perceived random changes in the market. Even the most experienced traders can have a hard time predicting or recognizing market trades.

Dash 2 Trade aims to reduce that randomness by offering a set of amazing tools that can provide a glimpse into the seemingly chaotic market movements. With D2T, you will get access to crypto signals, market trends predictions, and innovative social trading features that will help put you over the edge in crypto trading.

Currently, in Stage 2 of the presale, D2T is selling at the price of 0.05 USDT. The project has managed to raise $3.3 million so far, out of the hard cap goal of $5.1 million. In the next stage, the price will go up to 0.0513 USDT. Of course, that is just a fraction of what the token is expected to reach once the presale is over and it hits the open market.

Dash 2 Trade project’s contract code is fully audited by SolidProof and has passed with flying colors. The team behind the project is KYC-ed by CoinSniper for added security and rug pull prevention.

Calvaria (RIA) – Exciting New Game Project

The stated goal of the Calvaria project is to speed up the pace of crypto mass adoption. In itself that isn’t unique as many projects have that same goal. The approach Calvaria takes, however, is rather unique and interesting.

The team behind the project has created a game called Calvaria: Duels of Eternity. It is a battle card game that is powered by blockchain and offers Play-to-Earn (P2E) capabilities. The Calvaria Universe consists of three domains, Arcilla Divina, Miaquilia, and The Void. Each domain has different character types with unique fighting capabilities and magic powers, allowing players to easily find the combat style that suits them the most.

Calvaria is currently in the third stage of the presale. So far, the project has raised $740,000, which is more than 50% of the hard cap goal. In Stage 3, the price is 50 RIA for 1 USDT, but in Stage 4 the price will increase to 40 RIA for 1 USDT.

You can still get RIA on the cheap and get a chance to win a $100,000 giveaway. The only condition to participate in the draw set for December 22nd is to have at least 100 RIA in your wallet.

IMPT (IMPT) – Green Crypto for Carbon Credit Market

The increased power consumption and its impact on climate change are one of the most constant complaints we hear about cryptocurrencies. Some cryptos, however, are designed to combat climate change. IMPT is one such project.

IMPT aims to revolutionize the carbon credit market. By employing blockchain smart contracts and NFT technology, the project eliminates two biggest concerns about the viability of the carbon credit market, fraud, and double accounting.

Each carbon credit transaction will be recorded in the public ledger and provide transparency which is sorely needed in carbon dealings. Each carbon credit will be tokenized and transformed into a unique NFT, preventing double accounting and making sure that each credit can be traced back to the original owner.

IMPT is on presale right now, selling at 1 IMPT for $0.023. So far, the presale has been a resounding success, raising more than $11.5 million since it started. This demonstrates two things, the quality of the project and the public interest in carbon offset programs. Both will have a huge impact on the IMPT price once it hits the open market.

Tamadoge (TAMA) – Popular P2E NFT Gaming Platform

When Tamadoge was first announced, a lot of people thought it will be just another memecoin without any real value. However, unlike Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and countless others trying to replicate their success, the TAMA token actually has utility.

The currency of the Tamadoge project, TAMA is the lifeblood of the in-game economy. Players can use it to mint new digital pets and care for existing ones. They can also spend TAMA on various gear and accessories for their pets to make them look nicer and fight harder in battles against other people’s pets.

Each win brings rewards, as well as placement on the leaderboard. Even pets can be traded on the in-game marketplace.

Tamadoge had one of the most successful presales of 2022. In less than seven weeks, the project raised $19 million, reaching its hard cap goal well ahead of schedule. As soon as the presale was over, the listings on crypto exchanges started pouring in. So far, TAMA is listed on LBank, MEXC, OKX, BitMart, and several others. The news that the TAMA application for listing on Binance has been received has caused the token to surge more than 500% in early October. So far, TAMA is one of the prime suspects predicted to pump in 2023.

1inch Network (1INCH) – A Promising Decentralized Exchange (DEX) Aggregator

Decentralized finance (DeFi) was all the rage in 2021. Many people used decentralized exchanges to trade minor coins they couldn’t find on big centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. 1inch Network supplies an aggregate protocol that offers a quick and easy way to compare prices over several exchanges and allows traders to buy and sell their assets under the most favorable terms.

1inch Network also has other features, like a limit-order protocol that lets traders limit their orders and make maximum gains in the allotted time frame. Other features are in the works also, expanding on the network’s offer.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

