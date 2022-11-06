A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a police vehicle and a fire was lit to block the road in scenes of Bonfire Night chaos in Scotland's capital.
The disorder has been branded "disgraceful and disgusting" by Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day.
Specialist officers were needed in the Niddrie area of the city on Saturday, November 5.
Online footage showed bikers racing through the street while fireworks were launched across the ground.
Residents were urged to stay indoors as police closed Niddrie Mains Road to traffic.
Before the road was blocked off by police, a fire lit in the street stopped passing vehicles.
Officers have confirmed that one of their vehicles was hit by a Molotov cocktail but added that no-one was injured.
Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day said: “The scenes the local community had to suffer and witness in Niddrie last night were disgraceful and disgusting.
“Police responded swiftly and we have been supporting them and our other emergency partners following the firework-related disorder and antisocial behaviour that took place last night.
“It’s only a minority of people responsible for this inexcusable behaviour and I’m sure they will feel the full force of the law.
“It’s extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously injured as a result – attacks on the emergency services are despicable and reckless behaviour like this endangers lives.
“I would like to reassure residents we are working closely with Police Scotland to ensure the community are safe and appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police so they can be dealt with appropriately by the justice system.”
The force said there had been “reports of various incidents including antisocial use of fireworks, a break-in to a shop and road blockages”.
An update has not yet been provided by Police Scotland but the force on Saturday night said: “A robust police presence will be in place to address the ongoing issues and keep the public safe.”
The disorder echoed scenes in Dundee earlier this week, where several youths were arrested for allegedly hurling fireworks at officers and setting fires.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed heir crews were attacked five times up until 11.30pm across Scotland this Bonfire Night.
Only two of those attacks came from their East division, while the remaining three took place in the West of the country.
