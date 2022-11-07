IT was banned almost 600 years ago when King James I issued fines of four pence to those who played football, frowned upon in the 1600s by ministers who said it was impacting on people’s attendance at church, but yet it is a sport that fought for its place and played across the globe.

And later this month marks the 150th anniversary of the first ever international played between Scotland and England on November 30. The programme's main event will feature a celebratory kick-off at West of Scotland Cricket Ground on St Andrew's Day, featuring two of the great-grandchildren of one of Scotland's players who featured in the first match. Joseph Taylor was a trailblazer for both country and club, playing at full-back for Scotland in the first six internationals, and featured in all of Queen's Park's Scottish Cup treble-winning team of 1874 to 1876.

Played at the West of Scotland Cricket Ground, the venue and reason for it is often overlooked. However, for author and enthusiast Richard Young who wrote As the Willow Vanishes: Glasgow's Forgotten Legacy, he says the significance of the venue should be acknowledged. Played at cricket grounds in Scotland as an alternative sport in the winter months, football became more and more popular.

Read more: World heritage status bid for landmark Scottish football sites steps up

A series of events have been arranged this month by the team behind the Hampden Collection, which is leading the push to have Scotland’s footballing heritage given UNESCO world heritage status. Among the invite only events are The Birth of International Football at The Scottish Football Hall of Fame, on Thursday November 24 and the special event on Wednesday November 30.

West of Scotland Cricket ground in Glasgow's West End where the first football international was played in 1872. Photo Gordon Terris.

Mr Young said: “When the Great War began in August 1914, there had been more than 1700 cricket clubs in operation in the Glasgow area from 1860 onwards. When cricket resumed in 1920, there were less than 100 of these clubs in existence.

“The Great War, Spanish Flu and societal and economic changes had accounted for many of these clubs to go defunct, and now a century later, their numbers have fallen to less than 40.

“So what and who cares? They are only cricket clubs. Nobody is interested in them. Well, we should all be – these clubs are important, not only in local history but in Scottish, global and sporting histories and we should acknowledge them even if we do not like the sport they played. Many of these clubs are the fledgling participants that lead to the development and globalisation of other sports, such as football and rugby.

“From Brazil to Argentina to Uruguay and Chile, to the north Americas, to Europe, to Africa, to the Far East and the Antipodes, the early footprints of football, rugby and other sports all bear a distinctly Glasgow area origin point and one that involved the playing of cricket along the way.”

Read more: Hampden site: Kick off for historic ground's Unesco world heritage bid

Mr Young, who will be speaking at The Forgotten Hampden event at Clydesdale Cricket Club, on November 17, added: “Who knew that the first football international, Scotland v England, played on Saturday 30 November 1872, was played on a cricket ground, Hamilton Crescent, the home of West of Scotland Cricket Club in the Partick area of Glasgow, and that match would then be responsible for so much to follow?

“Queen’s Park are the most important football club in the world, and they are. Well, if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have football as we know it today. They gave the world the rules, the structure, the template for football stadiums, international football and nearly everything else that you associate with the sport. This story of the first football international and a solitary club representing a country that stood against the might of a nation, gave association football the impetus it so desperately required.”

The mural at Hampden Bowling Club, Glasgow, site of the original Hampden Park ground which commemorates the first game played there on March 11, 1882. Scotland won 5-1 against England.

Football is regarded as the "people's game" and there has been a perception that cricket wasn’t a game for the masses and now there are little more than 30 cricket clubs in the west of Scotland, but in the late 1800s it was a different story.

“If it wasn't for the cricket clubs of the Glasgow area embracing football as a winter sport and giving Queen’s Park opposition to play, who, in turn, developed it, gave it rules and a structure, respectability, created the Scottish Football Association along with seven cricket clubs, organised the first football international, founded the Scottish Cup etc and with the Scotch Professors and Scots on colonial service etc, this new sport was taken around the world by them who shared the concept of playing the game for the sake of playing etc.... interest in football would be minimal.”

The anniversary is also a milestone for the Hampden Collection which formed five years ago to tell the story Scottish football and promote its heritage.

Hampden Bowling Club

Graeme Brown, who has been leading the campaign to have what is described as Football’s Square Mile, recognised by UNESO, said the anniversary of the 150th international is something to build on.

He said: "The Hampden Collection has been building towards the 150th anniversary of international football for 5 years. Our #Fitba150 programme of events celebrates the Scottish roots of the beautiful game and explains the explosion of football across Glasgow, Scotland and the World. This football match lit the tinder, which had been building up for over 600 years, where Scottish Men and Women regularly played football in the villages and towns around Scotland. Football was so popular it was banned by the King, recorded by a frustrated Minister about parishioners playing football on the Sabbath, and led to the creation of the World's first football club in Edinburgh in 1824, notably called 'The Foot-Ball Club'.

"These legendary tales showcase the rich culture of Scotland's footballing legacy and explain why, in 1872 and beyond, inspired Scots took their 'baw' to the furthest outposts of the World and taught locals the way we had been playing for centuries. These Scotch Professors require the ultimate recognition for creating the modern passing and running game, and setting the standards for all who play and watch football today."

Origins and key dates in the early history of Scottish football

1424 - Scotland had developed a game called 'fut-ball'. This was a game played by men, women and children, and was banned because it used up precious archery practice time. James I of Scotland decreed that ‘Na man play at the fut ball’ in the Football Act of 1424.’ Fined 4 pence if you were caught playing it. In 1457 King James’ son would ban golf too for the same reason. This month the 600th anniversary of the first time ‘football' appeared in law anywhere in the world in 2024 is celebrated.

1537 - 1542 - The world’s oldest football can be found in Stirling Castle dating from the 1540s. It was found during the reconstruction works in 1981, as it lodged in the rafters of the Queen’s Chamber in Stirling Castle during James V's reconstruction of the castle (1537-1542).

1633 - A pocket sized book called Vocabula, which had been written in Latin in 1633 is the earliest recording of how to play football including how to pass and score. It was written by Aberdeen Grammar School teacher and school-master David Wedderburn.

1824 - In Edinburgh in 1824, there is a school leaver who would go onto study Law at Edinburgh University. His name was John Hope and through the school system. 'Foot-Ball' was a regular past-time but when he left school he found there was no one organised to play the game.

What else does a 19-year-old do but create a new organisation, which would have members, rules, subscriptions, a place of play at Dalry Park, literally just along from the Haymarket pub at the western end of Princes Street, and most importantly create a structure which allows for the playing of his beloved game. For the next 17 years Hope kept details of the clubs’ progress

In 1824 Hope created the most iconic football club of all time. The genius was that he called it the 'Foot-Ball Club.' Now this lay hidden in the archives of National Records of Scotland until John Hutchinson and Andy Mitchell discovered it and write a book about John Hope.

1867 - Queen’s Park Football Club – considered to be the world’s most important and influential football club was formed.

1870 - QPFC join the Football Association and attend AGMs and start to influence the development of the game with over 500 years of Scottish experience.

1872 - QPFC participate in the first FA Cup, and play in the Semi-Final on 5th March 1872. The match ends in a draw but they cannot afford the replay, so they scratch the match. Wanderers (their opponents) go onto lift the first FA Cup.

1872 - QPFC set up the World’s First International Football Match at WoSCC on St Andrew’s Day 1872.

1873 - QPFC lead the formation of the SFA with a meeting at Dewar’s Hotel in Glasgow on 13th March 1873.

1873 - The Scottish Cup is formed and the first ties are played on October 18 1873. Renton beat Kilmarnock 2-0 in the first round at 1st Hampden.

A fixture card for Clydesdale Football Club from the 1875/76 season where matches against Queen’s Park at Hampden, 3rd Lanark at Cathkin and Rangers at Burnbank are listed.

1873 - QPFC officially open the 1st Hampden on 25th October 1873, with QPFC beating Dumbreck 7 - 0. The 1st Hampden is world’s first purposefully built, enclosed, international football ground.

1874 - On 21st March 1874 - the 1st Hampden hosts the first Scottish Cup Final between QPFC and Clydesdale and QPFC win 2-0.

1881 - The first international women’s football match was held at Easter Road in Edinburgh - Scotland beat England 3-0.

An advert for the football match between Queen’s Park and Aston Villa in the FA Cup in 1884 at Titwood

1888 - The English Football League is formed on April 17 1888 by William McGregor, who was a Scotsman from Braco, Perthshire.

1890 - The Scottish Football League is formed on April 30 1890

1891 - The first football league founded outside of the UK; and the 3rd in the world is the Argentinian football league. This was founded on 21st February 1891; the first winners of the Argentinian league was St Andrew’s after a play off against Caledonians. The Argentinian Football Association would be set up in 1893 by Alexander Watson Hutton from the Gorbals. He is the father of Argentinian Football.