What’s the story?

Falling For Christmas.

Calm down, Mariah Carey. It’s only Bonfire Night.

Granted, but I’m talking about this year’s big Netflix festive romcom. The film is

generating a bit of a buzz given it stars Lindsay Lohan in her first leading role in a

major movie for almost a decade.

The former child star, known for The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, has been largely absent from the acting scene since the late 2000s. Her most recent notable part was in the 2013 erotic-thriller The Canyons.

What can we expect?

Falling For Christmas sees Lohan play a spoiled heiress who, after taking a tumble from a snowy mountainside, ends up with amnesia and finds herself in the care of a ruggedly handsome lodge owner, played by Glee actor Chord Overstreet.

That sounds oddly familiar …

Ah, you may be thinking of the plot of the 1987 favourite, Overboard, in which Goldie Hawn plays a spoiled heiress who, after taking a tumble from a yacht, ends up with amnesia and finds herself in the care of a ruggedly handsome carpenter, played by Kurt Russell.

A classic meet-cute scenario.

Indeed. A love story as old as time. Lohan describes the flick as “a refreshing, heart-warming romantic comedy”.

When can I watch?

Falling For Christmas arrives on Netflix this Thursday.