French Film Festival, Glasgow Film Theatre, Oban Phoenix Cinema, St Andrews Byre Theatre, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, Institut Francais d’Ecosse, Edinburgh

This year’s French Film Festival steps up a gear this coming week with screenings around the country (with more to come in Dundee and Shetland later in the month). Francois Ozon’s latest film Peter Von Kant screens at the GFT on Thursday (6.30pm). Call My Agent! star (and Radar favourite) Laure Calamy is the lead in Full Time at the Macbob in Stirling on Tuesday. Lea Seydoux stars as a celebrity journalist in the film France in Oban on Wednesday and the Byre Theatre in Saint Andrews hosts Hafsia Herzi’s Cannes winner Delicious on Thursday. Best of all, perhaps, there’s a rare screening of Jacques Becker’s 1945 classic Paris Frills at Institut Francais d’Ecosse on Monday at 6pm (it’s also on at the GFT next Saturday). And we’ve only scratched the surface. Vive le Cinema Francais!

Classical

Britten’s War Requiem, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, tonight

Conductor Thomas Sondergard leads the RSNO and both the RSNO Chorus and Youth Chorus through Benjamin Britten’s powerful and profound requiem. Soprano Susanne Bernhard, tenor Stuart Jackson and baritone Benjamin Appl will all perform as part of this special evening.

Cartoons

Will McPhail, Topping & Company, Edinburgh, Thursday

New Yorker cartoonist (and recent Herald Magazine interviewee) Will McPhail is talking about his excellent new book Love & Vermin in Topping’s Edinburgh book shop in Blenheim Place on Thursday night. The perfect chance to ask him about his love for Calvin & Hobbes (yes, we agree, he is a man of great taste)

Music

Fontaines D.C., 02 Academy, Glasgow, Thursday and Friday

Dublin’s finest band returns to Glasgow for two gigs at the 02 Academy, which should make for a couple of rowdy, raucous, thrilling nights out. We’re all word perfect on Jackie Down the Line, right?

Comedy

Ed Byrne and Friends, Avondale Community Wing, Strathaven, Friday

Continuing the Irish theme, comedian Ed Byrne opens this year’s Strathaven Comedy Festival on Friday. Nothing wrong with seeing him on TV comedy panel shows but he’s at his best doing live stand-up. His next gigs are in Scandinavia next year so unless you're planning to visit Stockholm in February, a trip to Strathaven might be your best bet to see him in action.

Theatre

Witch Hunt, Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, Wednesday and Thursday

Abagail Dooley and Emma Edwards (aka A&E Comedy; Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a fan) bring this witchy show to the Traverse this week. Expect “wiccan humour,” puppetry, feminism, and fairy tales. “Imagine Vic and Bob doing The Crucible,” the sales pitch goes. Now that we want to see.