As a brand-new bunch of comics return to the British outdoors, Mitchell tells Gemma Dunn why this seris of Outsiders is set to be the best yet.

Do comedians have the mettle and skills to build a new post-apocalyptic society? David Mitchell reinstates his mission to find out as he returns with a second series of Outsiders.

For those unaware of the concept, it's the survival-based panel show, launched last autumn on Dave, which sees three pairs of comics vying to prove they're adept at living in a forest for a week and, in turn, establishing a new society in the wild.

Meanwhile its urbanite Mitchell's job to oversee the ensuing chaos, before summoning teams to his HQ in order to dish out badges for successfully completed challenges.

"I can't wait to really get stuck into the routine of going home to a bed every evening, while leaving a bunch of comedians to fend for themselves in the mud and scratch some sort of civilisation out of the dust..." teased the 48-year-old, when news of the show's comeback was announced.

And the Upstart Crow star certainly has no concerns that this six-episode run won't live up to its hit predecessor.

"With TV, you learn so much during the first series, so a second series is much easier. You can put the effort in where you know it works and abandon things that you know didn't work," he reasons.

"I was really proud of our first series; it did very well. But we have a much more streamlined process (now). So I feel much more relaxed about it and that really helps when you're improvising comedy."

Hosting a tent-full of top-tier comedy talent helps too, and the latest line-up does not disappoint, with the likes of Joe Wilkinson, Jessica Hynes, Darren Harriott, Maisie Adam, Phil Wang and Fatiha El-Ghorri on the roster.

Each day brings with it three distinct challenges including everything from bug racing to inventing holistic woodland treatments; battling with a wind machine to erect a tent to creating musical masterpieces; and evading sniffer dogs.

Cue plenty of laugh-out-loud moments and surprising outcomes as the six campmates turn increasingly feral.

As for survival instinct: "Jessica Hynes was the only one who had a bit, not an incredible amount, but a bit," Mitchell muses.

"She knew how to put up a tent, she looked good at tying knots and I think she 'stayed alive' more effectively than the others. That's my hunch."

But they all came with more confidence than the last batch, he compares: "I felt they had a lovely, relaxed, supportive, dynamic this time.

"It's lovely to have a sitcom which is a great balance of taking the piss out of each other but while also enjoying each other's company and each other's comic personas," he follows.

"They're definitely on the same side and that's as it should be because the competition is just for fun. Games don't work if you don't try and win, but at the same time it's no fun if you really care about winning."

For those glory hunters, is there a way to bribe Mitchell?

"I would say I'm very easily embarrassed. So the best way of influencing me is to put me in a circumstance where it is embarrassing for me not to give you what you want," he reveals, smiling.

"What I do in any conversation is to say what the other person wants to hear," he elaborates. "A lot of performers are like that, which is why they have agents! So if someone asked me to do something, I say, 'Yes, that sounds absolutely fine. I'd be delighted. Just check with my agent'. And then I ring my agent and say, 'You need to get me out of this!'

"Basically if you ask me direct question, I'll go, 'Yes, of course. Please have the badge as long as this conversation then ends."

As for dream guests, "There's loads..." he ponders.

"I'm sure we've asked several of them and they've said no - either they don't like the idea of it or they weren't available. But we have so many funny, interesting people in in Britain. Alan Davies would be great. Sarah Millican would be brilliant. Bob Mortimer would be amazing."

And those who may struggle? "Rob Brydon!" Mitchell offers, sniggering. "Actually, he'd be alright some of the time. I mean, he likes being in the garden, but he likes his creature comforts as well. He would express his discomfort in a very amusing way.

"I think Lee Mack would be great, but I think he'd be quite up for it. He'd end up killing and eating us all - except he's a vegetarian now so maybe not."

Regardless of who is banished to the forest, the concept behind the show is one that clearly works - its outdoor theme previously hitting the spot as millions suffered misery from being cooped up in the pandemic.

"Every comedian in the country had been prevented from going on stage for months and months and that was their revenue, but also the thing that kept them sane," he says, recalling the initial discussion he had surrounding Outsiders.

"And so it felt to me like this particular kind of apocalyptic event was pointed for comedians - comedians who have skills that are suddenly totally unusable in a new setting. So that's where I said, 'OK, let's talk about the threat to the way of life that a apocalypse poses'.

"It felt like the perfect time to make that - and the fact that the news hasn't exactly gone sunny, since then, only helps. But they're eternal themes as well, aren't they?" he asks.

"Essentially, humanity has always thought, what if civilisation ended?

"How would we cope without the trappings of luxury, on which we've come to depend?" concludes the father-of-one.

"And my theory is that, for anything to be properly funny, it's got to be about something a bit serious. This is a knockabout show where people make fools of themselves in the woods, but it's fundamentally about the human condition."

Outsiders returns to Dave on Wednesday November 16.