Glasgow’s festival of musical exploration and discovery, The Great Western returns to the city’s west end this Saturday, November 12.
This year marks the third edition of the popular all-day multi-venue music and arts festival, which organisers promise will be “the boldest and most memorable yet”.
Headlining this year’s event will be renowned Russian feminist art/protest collective Pussy Riot, who return to Scotland following a hugely successful UK tour in 2019 which included a 10-night residency at Summerhall for Edinburgh Fringe.
Joining Pussy Riot in Glasgow this autumn will be an eclectic mix of heavy hitters and rising talent, including: BC Camplight, Los Bitchos, Scalping Luna Li, Dan Mangan, The Bug Club, Connie Constance, Plastic Mermaids, Martha Ffion, A.A. Williams, DEADLETTER and more.
The festival will also play host to an abundant line up of exciting local/Scottish talent too, including: Dutch Wine, Lewis McLaughlin, Iona Zajac, Bin Juice, Raveloe, Amelia Bayler, Flinch. and Sean Lìonadh.
Festival organiser Brian Reynolds said: "We are so happy to bring back our community festival for 2022 and I'm truly delighted to have our Russian friends Pussy Riot headlining the event. This serves as a timely reminder that dissident Russian voices will ultimately have to bring about the necessary changes within Russia and that these voices deserve our full support.
He added: “The line up is so rich in awesome new talent that I wish I could attend twice. I'm really looking forward to hosting live music in our new venue addition The Piping Centre on Otago Street and I'm pleased to have made the festival footprint much more compact this year to cut down on travel time between venues.”
Tickets for The Great Western Festival are on sale here
