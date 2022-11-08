One in 20 adults (5 per cent) in Scotland had long Covid last year, new research shows.
The Scottish Health Survey found 1% of adults reported the condition limited their activities a lot.
In 2021, 5% of those questioned reported having symptoms of long Covid at least four weeks after they first developed coronavirus.
The most common symptom was weakness/tiredness, with 63% of sufferers reporting this.
The next most common symptoms were shortness of breath (43%), trouble sleeping (37%), loss of smell (34%), headache (31%), difficulty concentrating (29%) and worry/anxiety (27%).
The proportion of adults who reported having long Covid differed with age and was highest amongst those aged 35-64 (6-7%).
It was lowest amongst the youngest and oldest age groups, affecting 1% of children, and 2% of those aged 16-24 and those aged 75 plus.
Women were slightly more likely than men to experience symptoms of long Covid (5% of women compared with 4% of men).
Last year, adults with long Covid had “significantly lower” mental wellbeing than those who did not, the survey found.
The annual Scottish Health Survey is published by the Scottish Centre for Social Research and the Scottish Government, providing a detailed picture of the health of the Scottish population.
In 2021, 4,557 adults and 1,600 children took part in the survey.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here