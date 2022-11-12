SO, are you middle class or working class?
How can you really tell? Here’s a tip. “If you want to know if you live in a working-class area, walk around the corner and see if there is a Greggs and two bookies and a chippy,” Darren McGarvey suggested on Radio Scotland last weekend. “I don’t care how much your mortgage is, you’re living in a working-class area.”
McGarvey was Edi Stark’s latest interviewee on the new series of Stark Talk and what a sparky encounter it proved; funny, challenging at times (for both interviewee and interviewer), at times even feisty. In other words, great radio.
McGarvey is the Orwell Prize-winning author, rapper and, as he has never hidden away from, former addict, who is that still all-too-rare voice in the media landscape, a working-class commentator.
Stark, one of Radio Scotland's crown jewels, was interested in getting to the root of who he is by talking about his roots, growing up with a mother who herself was an addict and who, at times, threatened her son with violence.
“Her behaviour was dangerously unpredictable,” Stark suggested, citing McGarvey’s own account in his book Poverty Safari. “I guess it was,” McGarvey replied.
But when she tried to dig into why that might be he was reluctant to go there. “I have got to have boundaries in terms of what is safe for me to discuss,” he told her. “And also, having already discussed things at a certain level of depth in the book, that doesn’t then mean that I have to recount it every time I’m asked.”
Stark wasn’t so sure. “But you do when it’s a biographical interview about you and it’s very important.”
“Well, no, I don’t actually.” he replied. “Other people might think they do. They might have that reverence for journalists. They might think that they have to perform for the media, but I don’t.”
As someone who also asks people questions about their lives for a living, this was thrilling. But I think it would be to anyone listening. Stark pushing, McGarvey pushing back. “My story is not just my story,” McGarvey pointed out.
It should be said there was no needle in any of this. Having spent time in McGarvey’s company I can vouch for the fact that he is entertaining company, as Edi Stark found here. And more than capable of being self-reflective.
When she asked him if his relationship with his mother might have affected his subsequent relations with other women he admitted, “I just wanted to be in love. I just thought having a girlfriend was going to fix me.”
This was, as Stark pointed out, a biographical interview and so dealt with his traumatic upbringing, his addiction, his relationships, but if there was a frustration it came from the fact that what he writes about wasn’t delved into more. McGarvey is a voice that we don’t hear enough. How many others who contribute to Britain’s op-ed pages live around the corner from Greggs? Not many, I suspect.
At one point Stark asked McGarvey if he worried about retaining his authenticity as his material circumstances changed. It’s a question that he has wrestled with himself in the past. Listening in, though, I did wonder when was the last time anyone asked Polly Toynbee or Daniel Finkelstein, say, if they are still “authentically middle class”.
McGarvey always has to prove his credentials in a way that they don’t.
Still, this was a bracing, vibrant half-hour. “God, I feel like I’ve been in the gym,” McGarvey said at the end, laughing.
Listen Out For: Property of the BBC, Radio 4, Monday to Friday, 1.45pm
In a new series Robert Seatter, head of history at the BBC, chooses 15 objects from the broadcaster’s archive to show the changing history of the organisation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here