I Get Along Without You Very Well
17 November-28 January. Entry free. Glasgow Women’s Library, 23 Landressy Street, Glasgow, G40 1BP.
Norwegian contemporary artist Vanessa Baird shows off her new works at this exhibition. Explore Baird’s storytelling, which is both potently provocative and emphatically individual. The artist draws on a wide range of references from her own lived experiences as well as from Scandinavian folklore and literature. For this exhibition, Baird has been working with the team at Glasgow Women’s Library to explore the archives and context of the library.
https://womenslibrary.org.uk/event/vanessa-baird-new-works
Albion Expo
12-13 November. Entry free. Albion Business Centre, 78 Albion Road, Edinburgh, EH7 5QZ.
Edinburgh-based designers Isabelle Moore and Eve Hynd have invited neighbouring creative businesses to the first ever yard-wide Albion Expo, right. The exhibition celebrates the eclectic array of multidisciplinary artists, designers and makers working in Leith. Visitors can explore a variety of different art forms, from jewellery through to architecture.
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/albion-expo-2022-open-studios-tickets-441134484117
Michael Craik: Ebb & Flow
12-30 November. Entry free. The &Gallery, 3 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.
Michael Craik’s practice explores the interplay of colour and repetition as a method of producing quiet contemplative work concerned with colour, material quality and process. Craik’s studio in Kinghorn, Fife stands on a cliff overlooking the River Forth estuary which, over time, permeated his artistic practice.
https://andgallery.co.uk/exhibitions/71-michael-craik-ebb-and-flow/overview
Conserving Scotland’s Art
19 November-16 April. Entry free. Scottish National Gallery, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.
This display reveals the fascinating stories behind the Scottish National Gallery’s ambitious conservation programme. As well as the conservation of the artworks themselves, visitors can find out about conservation technician activity such as framing, and some of the scientific research carried out.
https://www.nationalgalleries.org/exhibition/conserving-scotlands-art
Ron O’Donnell Edinburgh: A Lost World
19 November-5 March. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.
This exhibition, above, features black-and-white and colour photographs of unseen and forgotten Edinburgh interiors. During the 1970s and 1980s, Scottish artist Ron O’Donnell photographed local shops, some of which no longer exist. Three decades later, he returned to photographing interiors.
https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/ron-odonnell
Glean: Early 20th Century women, filmmakers, and photographers in Scotland
12 November-12 March. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.
This ground-breaking exhibition presents the work of 14 pioneering women photographers and filmmakers working in Scotland during the 20th century. These women present different accounts of Scotland, covering both rural and city places and communities. The exhibition showcases the breadth of their photography and filmmaking, offering a critical analysis of their work.
https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/glean-early-20th-century-women-filmmakers-and-photographers-scotland
The Print Show
12 November-21 December. Entry free. Project Ability, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.
The very popular annual print show returns this year bursting with all things print. Head over to the large group exhibition of Project Ability artists this festive season and support the work these artists do all year round.
https://www.whatsonglasgow.co.uk/event/112195-the-print-show
Edinburgh Photography Meetup Group: Exhibition of photographs
12-29 November. Entry free. Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ.
The Edinburgh Photography Meetup Group members are holding their first exhibition at the Wee Hub this month. The group has a wide and active membership and meets weekly at locations in and around Edinburgh. The photographs on display in this exhibition represent some of the diverse locations the group have visited over the past months.
https://www.meetup.com/The-Edinburgh-Photography-Meetup-Group
Go With The Flow
12-19 November. Entry free. Edinburgh Palette: St Margaret’s House, 151 London Road, Edinburgh, EH7 6AE.
This art exhibition at St Margaret’s House in Edinburgh features the works of father and daughter artists, John Lonie and Shirley Fife, who both love the challenge to create. The duo will work with anything that makes a mark, using art to learn about and process their surroundings. This exhibition will share some of those works with others.
Graystone Gallery Winter Exhibition
12 November-23 January. Entry free. 24 Royal Terrace, Edinburgh, EH7 5AH.
Graystone Gallery and top boutique hotel 24 Royal Terrace present this innovative and exciting winter exhibition. Spread across three distinct spaces within the hotel, the exhibition showcases 20 contemporary Scottish artists working in paints and other media.
