Avoid seed paper like the plague. In this new gimmick, recycled paper or card is impregnated with seeds which gardeners are then encouraged to plant out. One producer, Botanic Paperworks, writes: “When the paper is planted in a pot of soil, the seeds grow and the paper composts away. All that is left behind is flowers, herbs or vegetables, and no waste.”
I recently received an anniversary card from a company, inviting me to plant it; you can even buy the stuff on Amazon.
Any gardener needs to know what they’re planting. A few companies, like the one that contacted me, keep that secret to themselves. Some merely offer pretty pictures of flowers on their sites. At least others do list varieties and give customers a choice. But none of them provide any advice on growing.
Following the pandemic and during the economic crisis we’re now enduring, many of us have started gardening and growing our own to save money. Although experienced gardeners would take seed paper with a pinch of salt, those new to the game might not.
We’re simply told to plant the impregnated card, envelope or whatever and watch the plants grow. This is one of the most exciting parts of gardening. Cast your mind back to primary school when a broad bean was placed in a jar between moist blotting paper and the glass. Do you remember the thrill of watching the seed burst out and reach planting size? We all love seeing life begin with seed breaking through the compost and nurturing the small plant and seeing it grow.
We need to know about the seed for all this to work. When should it be planted? Does it need winter chilling to germinate? The seed is small, but do you lay it on the surface or lightly cover with soil or compost? How moist and fertile must the soil be? We can use the open ground or a pot, but what temperature does the plant need? Which is better: a greenhouse or the open ground?
With no clue as to the variety or sometimes even the species, anyone would be challenged to know how to care for anything that germinates, let alone decide if they actually want to grow that plant.
“Apprentice” gardeners may blame themselves, wrongly, if they fail here. They, or you, must not be discouraged and put off gardening.
Plant of the week
Plant the bulbs of Tulip ‘Hermitage’ now for stunning blood orange flowers with contrasting crimson markings. Tulip bulbs are best planted in November so that the young leaves do not appear too early and get frosted. Tulips are easiest to grow in pots: plant single colours in each pot and then group the pots for vibrantly clashing colour combinations. You can plant later flowering varieties like ‘Hermitage’ really deep and then put the bulbs of early flowerers on top, still covering with at least 10cm of compost and wire netting if badgers or squirrels visit your garden.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here