Bonfire Night violence, which saw police officers attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks, has been described as “sickening” by a Scottish minister.
Elena Whitham, who took up the role of Minister for Community Safety last week, praised the efforts of emergency services who bore the brunt of the attacks.
Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday that 12 arrests had been made following a weekend of firework related unrest.
Officers were treated in hospital for a head injury and glass in an eye after their vehicle was attacked by youths in Sighthill, Edinburgh.
It is understood other officers had fireworks and petrol bombs thrown at them, while five firefighters were injured as police received 483 Bonfire Night related calls on November 5.
During the Scottish Parliament’s topical questions on Tuesday, Ms Whitham was asked for her thoughts on the events.
She said: “The disorder and thuggery that occurred on and around Bonfire Night, involving not just fireworks and pyrotechnics, but also bricks and even petrol bombs, were sickening.
“I give my heartfelt thanks for our emergency services for their dedication and their bravery and working in appalling situations to keep our communities as safe as possible.
“I welcome the fact that Police Scotland have made clear that investigations are ongoing and that they aim to bring culprits to justice.
“I urge any member of the public with relevant information to get in touch with the police, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”
A fireworks and pyrotechnics Bill, which aims to enforce a licensing scheme for members of the public who wish to buy, possess or use certain fireworks, is currently going through Parliament.
If the legislation is passed, businesses supplying fireworks will need to confirm that the people buying the pyrotechnics have a licence or do not require one.
Fireworks would only be supplied and permitted for use during certain events, including Bonfire Night, Hogmanay and Chinese New Year, with exceptions granted for organised displays.
Ms Whitham also told MSPs the Scottish Government would be assessing concerns that fireworks could be obtained online through a black market – bypassing possible legislation.
