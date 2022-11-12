As Remembrance Sunday falls tomorrow, thoughts turn to the poets of the great World Wars, particularly the First, who lived and often died, articulating the horrors and heroisms, and the obscene loss of life on the battlefield. One such poet was the Scot Charles Hamilton Sorley who was killed by a sniper at Loos in 1915 when barely 20, leaving behind a handful of powerful poems, and limitless potential. An engaging, open-hearted young man, who worried about procuring Woodbine cigarettes for his troops, he was devasted by the realities of war. Here are two samples of his writing, the first a nihilistic sonnet, the second an extract from a longer poem, All the Hills and Vales Along, the blackest of parodies of a marching song.
LESLEY DUNCAN
WHEN YOU SEE MILLIONS OF THE MOUTHLESS DEAD
When you see millions of the mouthless dead
Across your dreams in pale battalions go,
Say not soft things as other men have said,
That you’ll remember. For you need not so.
Give them not praise. For, deaf, who should they know
It is not curses heaped on each gashed head?
Nor tears. Their blind eyes see not your tears flow.
Nor honour, It is easy to be dead.
Say only this, ‘They are dead.’ Then add thereto,
‘Yet many a better one has died before.’
Then, scanning all the o’ercrowded mass, should you
Perceive one face that you loved heretofore,
It is a spook. None wears the face you knew.
Great death has made all his for evermore.
from ALL THE HILLS AND VALES ALONG
All the hills and vales along
Earth is bursting into song,
And the singers are the chaps
Who are going to die perhaps. . .
O sing, marching men,
Till the valleys ring again.
Cast away regret and rue,
Think what you are marching to.
Little live, great pass.
Jesus Christ and Barabbas
Were found the same day.
This died, that went his way.
So sing with joyful breath,
For why, you are going to death.
Teeming earth will surely store
All the gladness that you pour.
