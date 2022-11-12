What’s the story?

The Scotts.

Tell me more.

The BBC Scotland comedy – the brainchild of Burnistoun creators Robert Florence and Iain Connell – returns for a second series.

Styled as a fly-on-the-wall mockumentary, The Scotts draws tongue-in-cheek inspiration from glitzy US reality shows such as Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the Real Housewives franchise (Florence is a huge fan of the genre).

Who is in the cast?

Connell and Florence star as chalk-and-cheese brothers Henry, a salt-of-the-earth scaffolder, and Vincent, an egotistical cosmetic surgeon, respectively.

Scot Squad's Louise McCarthy plays their sister Colette, a self-described “influencer” and aspiring pop singer, with Shauna Macdonald, known for her roles in The Descent and White Chamber, as Vincent's glam, martini-swigging wife Vonny.

The line-up also includes Barbara Rafferty as family matriarch Moira, Lee Greig playing Colette’s long-suffering partner Darren and Sharon Young as Henry's sweet, peacekeeping wife Laura.

What can we expect?

In a word: carnage. As the series begins, Colette and Darren prepare to welcome a new arrival to the clan with an unforgettable gender reveal party. In a later episode, Vincent and Vonny play host as they throw a comical fancy dress ball.

When can I watch?

The Scotts begins on BBC One Scotland, Wednesday, 10.40pm. All six episodes will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer that same evening.