Three stars

"It's a bit of old, a bit of new... a bit of everything," says singer-songwriter Jamie T as he informs the Glasgow crowd what to expect from his setlist at a packed-out Academy.

The 36-year-old is finally back on the road to promote fifth album The Theory of Whatever, released in July to positive reviews.

A bit of everything is probably a good way to describe the record, and the scattergun approach that works on the album proves something of a mixed bag here.

Kicking off with '90s Cars', a calypso-tinged effort, and 'Old Style Raiders' proves a masterstroke with the well-lubricated crowd roaring their approval at two tracks that hark back to the artist's rap-rock breakthrough sound.

Stalking the stage Jamie T - real name Jamie Treays - in an oversized khaki shirt and black hat has the room roaring its approval, but as he delves into more guitar-heavy or melodic tracks such as 'Limits Lie' from 2014's Carry On The Grudge the energy notably dips.

That's not the fault of the singer-songwriter or his band, but it seems this facet of his sound isn't necessarily what the well-lubricated crowd signed up for.

"I thought people were leaving," T jokes at one point, having mistaken the toilets and bars at the side of the room for exits. "I thought it was going quite well."

It's clear to see the Londoner is in his element back on stage, joking with his band that the true measure of love and friendship is being willing to play the ukelele on stage.

A two-song acoustic interlude is punctuated by some brief technical issues ahead of 'Salvador', which is dedicated to Glasvegas, before some more new songs get an airing.

Album highlight 'A Million & One New Ways to Die' is delivered with a punk blast which reaches all the way to the back of the room, as is 'Between The Rocks' but it's notable that '368' from second album Kings & Queens is what really has the crowd jumping.

"This is our last song," T tells the crowd before launching into a furious version of 'If You Got The Money' and from here on out it's a sea of limbs on the floor.

He and the band return for an encore featuring arguably his three biggest hits.

The intro to 'Sheila' draws the biggest roar of the night so far, with the crowd belting back every line of the ironic take-down of toxic masculinity: "Well done Jack, glug down that cider/You're right she's a slut and you never f****** liked her".

T gives up vocal duties altogether on the chorus of 'Sticks n Stones', allowing the room to take over, before 'Zombie' sparks a moshpit in the centre of the floor and 2,500 people are sent home sweaty and elated.

Despite his earlier precis, the singer-songwriter loves delivering the unexpected, releases what he wants when he wants and is evidently not in the business of playing to people's expectations.

That he can take so many people with him on the journey is commendable - even if a good slice of tonight's crowd clearly want nothing but the hits.