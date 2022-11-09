Picking the best crypto to invest in can be quite challenging and tough. The Crypto world is very turbulent and unpredictable. Therefore, having a well-analysed list of the top trending cryptos in the UK in front of you can help you take action and invest in those that have the potential to become profitable.

We’ve done the heavy work for you, and you can see the list below.

List of 10 Top Trending Cryptos in the UK for 100x Return

Dash2Trade

The Dash 2 Trade platform aims to be a world-class crypto analytics and social trading platform. The idea is to provide value to users with actionable trading signals, on-chain analysis, and all of the trading tools needed to take advantage of opportunities in the market.

The D2T token launching will power the Dash 2 Trade platform as an RC-20 token on the Ethereum Network.

The trader, up-to-date with relevant data, can make consistently good decisions and succeed in the market. Generally, signals can come in many different forms, and D2T caters to those signals that can have the most actionable impact.

Users will be able to test whether their thinking and strategy will directly perform in the market, and it will also come with a metric to assess the risk of a given strategy.

D2T introduces traders to the psychology behind making good trading decisions in any market. With this framework, you can find out whether you, as a trader, are suited to day trade or whether you are sensitive to seeing charts in a certain colour to make decisions.

The D2T crypto project is currently at the presale stage 2, raising around $3,3 million USDT.

IMPT.io

The vision of IMPT.io is to offer simple, affordable, and effective mechanisms that would help each member of society combat climate change and invest in our planet.

More than 10,000 of the biggest retailers worldwide will join IMPT.io with over two billion individual projects. Each retailer is ready to allocate a specific sales margin percentage for environmental projects.

Users will get sales to margin from each purchase they make in the form of IMPT tokens. They will exchange them for carbon credits when they reach the necessary amount. This way, each member of society can help the planet simply by doing their regular shopping.

IMPT.io will connect people with the most impactful and reliable environmental projects around the world with the main goal of reducing carbon emissions and making positive changes to the environment.

They aim to help people offset their carbon footprint and measure their impact. Therefore, they will establish the first global loyalty program that verifies how impactful we are. In it, users can earn points for their environmental initiatives and track their impact.

The IMPT crypto project is currently at the presale stage 2 and has raised around $11,5 million in a fairly short period.

Calvaria

Calvaria is a card game where players compete in tournaments using cards of different characters, each having their own sets of abilities. In general, the player's goal is to defeat opponents using strategies and tactics to get rewards and various upgrades.

The game will feature many modes to accommodate players with different goals and preferences. In addition, players can compete with each other and accrue assets.

The main currency is the $RIA token, which is the main component of the game's economy. Within the ecosystem, there’s also the $eRIA (Earned RIA) token that is used to reward players through their play.

Additionally, players can also sell the purchased game resources they have accumulated for real money, or they may use them to increase their chances of winning tournaments. As a result, it thereby increases their daily earnings. In addition, the player can keep or sell their tokens on the secondary market or buy power-ups, cards, and decks from the in-game store.

Calvaria’s presale is live, and it has raised 771,237 USDT so far.

Tamadoge

Tamadoge is a meme coin of the future, allowing you to care for your Tamadoge pet. It uses the latest NFT technology and token standards to bring you a token that injects life into your loved pets.

TAMA tokens can be purchased on both CEX and DEX OKX platforms, so you are free to choose, and you can use the other as an alternative.

Tamadoge doesn’t use transaction taxes because they believe that value should be generated from the project within and not just from the people trading the token. Thus, Tamadoge has never committed to tax any token transfer.

Tamadoge has conducted KYC from Coinsniper. In addition, the smart contract finished a security audit by Solid Proof, which mitigates any chance of platform vulnerabilities.

The price per TAMA token currently stands at $0.02366.

Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is the king of altcoins. It's the second-largest cryptocurrency on the market, beaten only by Bitcoin.

Many investors consider Ethereum the best crypto to buy, and for a good reason. It has consistently endured any bear market while still providing great service to its users. In addition, a large portion of the most popular altcoins utilises the ERC standard.

With the upcoming Ethereum update, which is expected to improve throughout, this will likely stay the same for a while.

Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a decentralised public blockchain initiative.

The platform currently manages over 80,000 transactions daily, but there is room for expansion.

Cardano is a scalable, flexible, and versatile blockchain platform for smart contracts that enables the output of several decentralised financial applications, new cryptocurrencies, games, and other software. Its network is ranked among the top three blockchains in terms of protocol and security.

Decentraland

In short, Decentraland is a cryptocurrency protocol where users can purchase plots of land in the metaverse – also called digital plots. After buying these digital plots, you’re free to develop them or sell them at a higher price.

Decentraland also allows users to communicate and interact with each other via the virtual reality world. In addition, it includes different kinds of virtual content, in-world gaming, etc.

MANA is a crypto token used for buying digital plots of land. It also serves as a means for in-world payments.

Solana

Solana is a highly functional open-source project that drifts on blockchain technology’s nature to provide decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions.

Solana aims to improve scalability by introducing a proof-of-history consensus united with the blockchain's underlying proof-of-stake consensus.

Solana is also growing in GameFi and DAOs because its network saw an increase in NFT market interactions and DAO activity, strong interaction with GameFi, and a decline in DeFi market share.

Balancer

Balancer, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, is a project that aims to incentivise distributed computer networks to run an exchange where users can purchase and sell any coin with ease.

As such, this decentralised finance (DeFi) protocol makes trading without the necessity of a middleman. In addition, users who contribute liquidity to a balancer pool are compensated with digital currencies. Thus, BAL is the token that powers this AMM exchange.

Avalanche

Avalanche is a blockchain platform that supports smart contracts. It focuses on low prices, quick transaction times, and environmental friendliness.

Avalanche's native utility token, AVAX, can be used for payment processing fees, rewards, and other purposes, such as governance. Additionally, it is used for staking AVAX and protecting the network.

Conclusion

There you go. Make sure to refer to the list above in your upcoming crypto investments. We have ensured to provide you the freshest data possible for the top trending cryptos UK in 2022.

Crypto investments are considered risky investments because of the volatility in the market. If you choose to invest, ensure that only a small portion of your investment portfolio is crypto-based.

