It was the childhood holiday for generations of Scots, thanks to good travel links from the central belt and affordability.

The Scottish love affair with Blackpool goes back to the early days of the trades fair fortnight in the Victorian era, specifically the Glasgow Fair Fortnight, which saw workers in factories and shipyards hanging up their tools en masse for a short period and heading off for a well-earned break.

Now, a new study might prompt more adults to revisit the Paris of the North, which is famous for ballroom dancing, the illuminations and vintage rollercoasters.

Research has concluded that trips to Blackpool and other traditional English seaside resorts are good for your health.

Academics from Glasgow Caledonian University and the University of Central Lancashire surveyed holidaymakers, day visitors, residents and leisure workers across six coastal promenades to investigate links between wellbeing and the seaside.

Around 85% strongly agreed or agreed that the seaside has a positive effect on health and wellbeing, with the greater impact being felt by those who live further away from the coast.

The study used a Seaside Wellbeing Index to summarise well-being-related positive feelings about six resorts in Lancashire - Blackpool, Lytham, St Annes, Cleveleys, Fleetwood and Morecambe.

Overnight visitors scored higher than day trippers and holidaymakers reported higher feelings of wellbeing than leisure workers or tourism staff.

The data showed many associate the seaside with slowing down and being in a leisure mindset.

Others associated the resorts with happy memories and had a nostalgic connection with the sea.

Being in a leisure state of mind accentuates feelings of wellbeing associated with exposure to the coast, the study concludes.

Dr Nick Davies, lecturer in Tourism and Events at Glasgow Caledonian University, and one of the authors, said: "Our research clearly indicates how these resorts are seen today and reveals a particular relationship between these coastal resorts and society.

"These resorts are still valued as places of leisure and wellbeing, as they were when they were initially developed."

Around 330 people across the six locations took part in the study, published in the academic journal Coastal Studies & Society.

It was co-written with Dr David Jarratt, Dr Sean Gammon and Jason Ward, of the University of Central Lancashire.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive Marketing Lancashire, said: "We instinctively know that being beside the sea makes us feel good, but it's great to have that backed up by research.

“We very much welcome this study and the news that visitors to Lancashire love our coastal resorts as much as we do. Lancashire is blessed with 137 miles of coastline, offering multiple reasons to visit whatever the time of year."

Five interesting facts about Blackpool

1. A horse once opened the illuminations.

In September 1977, the famous racehorse Red Rum did the honours, and also opened The Steeplechase rollercoaster.

2. Blackpool is the only British beach resort to boast three piers

3. The Big One rollercoaster was the tallest and fastest in the world when it opened at the Pleasure Beach in 1994.

4. The tramway is one of the oldest electric lines in the world, dating back to 1885.

Before it was modernised in 2012, it was the last surviving first-generation tramway in the UK.

5. Built in 1894 and inspired by the Eiffel Tower, Blackpool Tower is 518 feet and 9 inches tall. On a clear day the tower can be seen from as far away as Wales and the Lake District.