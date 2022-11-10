This month, The Oak Tree Inn will celebrate 25 years of the 41-bedroom bar, restaurant, café and village shop on the West Highland Way at Balmaha, Loch Lomond. Opened by Sandy and Lucy Fraser, their eight children have played a role in the family business, built from locally quarried stone to fit community in the village.
From a country style inn, it has grown to include bed and breakfast accommodation in nearby coverted cottages, Loch Lomond ice cream, and St Mocha Coffee Shop.
Steven Dobbin, Group Operations Manager for Frasers of Balmaha says: “We are on the east of Loch Lomond, the village is beautiful and we have a little bay and our own pontoon for boats to visit us or go out to the islands in the loch.”
The location close to walking routes and the foot of Conic Hill attracts visitors throughout the year, “the views from the top are breathtaking and there’s nothing lie a wee steak pie and a pint when you get down the other side.” Other highlights on the menu include crispy battered haddock, haggis neeps and tatties with a whisky cream sauce, Cullen skink, burgers and pizza.
“We’ve a very cosy bar area” Steven says. “The fire’s always roaring and we’ve got over 100 whiskies to try, some great quality beers. The bedrooms have balconies that overlook the water so you can look out at the spectacular surrounds.
The kitchen think local in terms of ingredients with fruit and vegetables grown in the inn’s garden: “We have these wonderful winter fruits coming through so we will be making plum and apple crumbles, we make our own honey to add to desserts. It’s hearty Scottish pub grub.”
This feature was published in Best of Scotland magazine. To celebrate their 25th birthday The Oak Tree Inn will be offering 25% off everything for the month of November. Offer includes food and rooms, excludes alcohol.
The Oak Tree Inn, Balmaha, Glasgow G63 0JQ
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here