This month, The Oak Tree Inn will celebrate 25 years of the 41-bedroom bar, restaurant, café and village shop on the West Highland Way at Balmaha, Loch Lomond. Opened by Sandy and Lucy Fraser, their eight children have played a role in the family business, built from locally quarried stone to fit community in the village.

From a country style inn, it has grown to include bed and breakfast accommodation in nearby coverted cottages, Loch Lomond ice cream, and St Mocha Coffee Shop.

Steven Dobbin, Group Operations Manager for Frasers of Balmaha says: “We are on the east of Loch Lomond, the village is beautiful and we have a little bay and our own pontoon for boats to visit us or go out to the islands in the loch.”

The location close to walking routes and the foot of Conic Hill attracts visitors throughout the year, “the views from the top are breathtaking and there’s nothing lie a wee steak pie and a pint when you get down the other side.” Other highlights on the menu include crispy battered haddock, haggis neeps and tatties with a whisky cream sauce, Cullen skink, burgers and pizza.

“We’ve a very cosy bar area” Steven says. “The fire’s always roaring and we’ve got over 100 whiskies to try, some great quality beers. The bedrooms have balconies that overlook the water so you can look out at the spectacular surrounds.

The kitchen think local in terms of ingredients with fruit and vegetables grown in the inn’s garden: “We have these wonderful winter fruits coming through so we will be making plum and apple crumbles, we make our own honey to add to desserts. It’s hearty Scottish pub grub.”

This feature was published in Best of Scotland magazine. To celebrate their 25th birthday The Oak Tree Inn will be offering 25% off everything for the month of November. Offer includes food and rooms, excludes alcohol.

The Oak Tree Inn, Balmaha, Glasgow G63 0JQ

theoaktreeinn.co.uk