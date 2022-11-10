A Scottish health board has issued a firework warning after a number of children were hospitalised due to injuries related to the pyrotechnics.

Senior consultants at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde urged families to consider the risk involved with the explosive devices.

Several of the youngsters admitted to the Royal Hospital for Children required specialist treatment, including surgery.

Consultant in pediatric emergency medicine, Dr Vincent Choudhery, said: "Firework safety is vitally important as several children have attended the Emergency Department at the Royal Hospital for Children with firework injuries over the last few days.

“We continue to work with partners at the Scottish Government, emergency services and members of the public to minimise further attendance for this type of incident. As the festive period approaches, it is important to understand the risk involved with fireworks and how to use them sensibly.

“Although accidents happen, NHS Greater and Glasgow and Clyde are appealing to parents to ensure displays can be enjoyed in safe environment for the whole family."

He warned that these injuries are coming at a time when A&E departments across the country are seeing "record levels" of attendance.

Figures from Public Health Scotland show just 63.1 per cent of people attending A&E last week were seen within the official four-hour target, down from 65% the previous week.

This represents a new record low for Scotland's emergency departments since the figures began in February 2015.

“This comes at a time when the RHC, like many other hospitals, are seeing record levels of emergency attendance across a range of medical and surgical specialties at the front door," the consultant said.

“I would like to thank all the members of staff at The Royal Hospital for Children who provided care and support following a very challenging few days.”

This Bonfire Night also saw "disappointing" attacks on emergency workers, including five assaults on firefighters.

On one of the busiest nights for the emergency force, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received 1,025 calls over just eight hours.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland confirmed 12 arrests were made over the night after it received 483 calls in connection to firework offences.