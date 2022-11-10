A Scottish health board has issued a firework warning after a number of children were hospitalised due to injuries related to the pyrotechnics.
Senior consultants at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde urged families to consider the risk involved with the explosive devices.
Several of the youngsters admitted to the Royal Hospital for Children required specialist treatment, including surgery.
Consultant in pediatric emergency medicine, Dr Vincent Choudhery, said: "Firework safety is vitally important as several children have attended the Emergency Department at the Royal Hospital for Children with firework injuries over the last few days.
READ MORE: CalMac Ferries scandal inquiry demands documents from Nicola Sturgeon
“We continue to work with partners at the Scottish Government, emergency services and members of the public to minimise further attendance for this type of incident. As the festive period approaches, it is important to understand the risk involved with fireworks and how to use them sensibly.
“Although accidents happen, NHS Greater and Glasgow and Clyde are appealing to parents to ensure displays can be enjoyed in safe environment for the whole family."
He warned that these injuries are coming at a time when A&E departments across the country are seeing "record levels" of attendance.
Figures from Public Health Scotland show just 63.1 per cent of people attending A&E last week were seen within the official four-hour target, down from 65% the previous week.
This represents a new record low for Scotland's emergency departments since the figures began in February 2015.
“This comes at a time when the RHC, like many other hospitals, are seeing record levels of emergency attendance across a range of medical and surgical specialties at the front door," the consultant said.
“I would like to thank all the members of staff at The Royal Hospital for Children who provided care and support following a very challenging few days.”
This Bonfire Night also saw "disappointing" attacks on emergency workers, including five assaults on firefighters.
On one of the busiest nights for the emergency force, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received 1,025 calls over just eight hours.
Meanwhile, Police Scotland confirmed 12 arrests were made over the night after it received 483 calls in connection to firework offences.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here