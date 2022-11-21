This is a classic French style stew that’s the ultimate winter comfort food. Great for a lazy Sunday dinner.
Ingredients: Serves 4 -6
1.5kg braising steak (well-marbled), cut into 4cm pieces
2 tsp salt
1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
3 tbs olive oil
2 x onions, cut into 2cm cubes
7 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
2 x tbs balsamic vinegar
1 tbs tomato puree
40g plain flour
500ml dry red wine
500ml beef stock
500ml water
1 bay leaf
½ tsp dried thyme
1 tsp sugar
4 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes
500g baby Yukon potatos, cut in half
Freshly chopped parsley, for serving (optional)
Method:
Preheat the oven to 165°C fan/180c/gas mark 4
Pat the beef dry with kitchen roll and season well. Take a large soup pot or Dutch oven and heat one tablespoon of the oil over a medium heat until hot and then brown the meat in 3 batches, 5 mins at a time, turning with tongs. Transfer to a large bowl and set aside.
Add the garlic, balsamic and onions, and fry for 5 minutes, stirring with a wooden spoon and scraping the brown bits from the bottom of the pan (this adds flavour). Add the tomato puree and cook for a further minute, add in the beef with its rested juices and sprinkle with flour. Stir until the flour is dissolved then add the wine, stock, water, herbs and sugar and bring to a boil. Cover the pan with a lid and transfer to the pre-heated oven.
Leave for 2 hours then remove from the oven and add the carrots and potatoes, add back into the oven for another hour until vegetables are cooked, the sauces have thickened and the meat is tender. Discard the bay leaf and then add more seasoning if required.
Serve in warm bowls with freshly cut parsley and crusty bread.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
