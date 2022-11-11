It’s been over a decade since balaclava-clad feminist protest art collective Pussy Riot gained global notoriety when they staged an obscenity-laced song called Punk Prayer attacking the Orthodox Church's support for Vladimir Putin inside Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Yet they remain unwavering in their highly charged and political ideology.

Following a hugely successful UK tour in 2019 – that included a 10-night stand at Summerhall for Edinburgh Fringe – Pussy Riot are stopping off in Glasgow this coming Saturday on their latest tour to headline the third edition of popular all-day multi-venue music and arts festival The Great Western.

The Herald caught up with Diana Burkot and Taso Pletner from the protest group ahead of their performance of Riot Days Live, the punk theatre performance piece drawn from the 2017 book of the same name by fellow band member Maria Alyokhina.

With their return to the UK coming at a very poignant moment for world affairs, Riot Days Live has been revised to now span the prosecution of political prisoners and Russia's war against Ukraine.

“It’s very important for us right now to continue to speak about war and we use the stage as a platform for activism”, Diana said: “We have a new anti-war song in support of Ukraine. Because we are Russian I think it’s important to tell the audience that it’s not Russia’s war it’s Putin’s war and we are against it.”

Taso added: “We ask people to do their own actions and not be silent because it’s very important not to keep silent. In the show we talk about Russia now because Russia is presenting a lot of new criminal cases every day against activists. It’s very dangerous for people all across the country because if you can go to jail for between five and 15 years if you protest against the war.”

The band are demonstrating solidarity for Ukraine both on and off the stage, with proceeds from their merchandise sales helping to raise money for children in hospitals across the war-torn country.

Diana is keen to get the message across that like them, there are plenty in their native country who oppose the war. She said: “People in Russia, not all but many, are really against the war, whereas Russian propaganda means that many people outside the country think that all Russian people are in favour of the war.

“We cannot be in Russia because it’s really dangerous for us. When we were on the US part of our tour we spoke about the embargo of Russian oil and gas and if we talk about the UK it can be about the number of oligarchs who are active here. It’s really good when you don’t forget that you need to fight for democracy and Russia is a really good example of what can happen if you do nothing.

“I think now the focus must be on Ukrainian people, not on us, because we are safe in the UK, we are not in Russia. A lot of people are now in prison due to criminal and political cases. We all lost our homes, our lives, our families and our careers, but it’s OK because we can’t keep silent. We can do something. It’s maybe not a lot of work but we do what we can do.”

Taso added: “I think it's a little bit of a privilege that we are not in Russia, where Russian activists are in real danger. People in Ukraine are dying every day and they have been left without warm apartments and energy. It’s more crazy than the situation we have.”

Back in September, three members of Pussy Riot - including Taso - were fined by a court in Switzerland for attempting to paint graffiti protesting Russian's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on a roadside curb in Bern. And Diana urges people to take to the streets to conduct their own form of protest.

“Don’t keep silent, go to the streets with your own actions and protest not only about Ukraine, although Ukraine is very important.

“Protest about your human rights and help refugees, women, LGBT+ people, help people with disabilities, and please don’t be indifferent to their problems because it can happen here. Dictatorships are close by I think.”

Before finishing the interview, Diana pays special tribute to Riot Days Live producer Alexander 'Sasha' Cheparukhin for being with Pussy Riot and supporting them from “the very beginning”, while offering a reminder that the story told in Riot Days Live is just one of “thousands”.

“Sasha was there at the very beginning when the girls were in jail. He stood up to support Pussy Riot. This guy started reaching out to the press and famous people to help Pussy Riot. Because of him Pussy Riot have a lot of support from people and the media.

“On the stage we talk only about one story but there are thousands of stories out there.”

Pussy Riot perform Riot Days: Live at The Great Western Festival on Saturday. Tickets are on sale here