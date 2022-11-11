Arrangements have been made for the funeral of former Glasgow Archibishop Mario Conti.
Archbishop Emeritus Conti passed away at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Tuesday at the age of 88 after a short illness.
The Archdiocese of Glasgow said a Requiem Mass will be held at St Andrew's Cathedral on Friday, November 18 at 12 noon.
On Thursday a Reception of Remains will take place with Sung Vespers at 7pm.
Archbishop Conti was named as successor to Cardinal Tom Winning in 2002, serving the city’s Catholic congregation for ten years.
He was the ninth Archbishop of Glasgow, and among the longest serving in the UK.
He trained at St Mary’s College, Blairs, Aberdeenshire, before studying at the Scots College and Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome where he obtained degrees in philosophy and theology and was ordained a priest in Rome on October 26, 1958.
After a series of roles, including his only Parish Priest appointment to Wick and Thurso – Scotland’s most northerly mainland Catholic parishes – he was named bishop of Aberdeen in February 1977.
He was one of the last surviving bishops in the world to have been appointed by Pope (now saint) Paul VI.
Archbishop William Nolan, the current holder of the post, paid tribute to his predecessor, saying: “He was a much-loved figure, a man of great energy and pastoral zeal, who loved the Church and loved the people in his care.
“When I was appointed Archbishop earlier this year I found him both gracious and welcoming and full of ideas and suggestions for the future”.
