Scottish ambulance workers could be next to strike, as industrial action is announced for later this month.
The Scottish Ambulance Service will engage in action short of a strike on November 25, meaning union members will work to their contracted hours and there will be a ban on overtime.
In practical terms this means Unite members working strictly to contractual terms in respect of working hours, shift start and finish times, and the taking of scheduled breaks.
Those taking the action include advanced practitioners, paramedics, planners, administrative, clerical, real time analysts, and business intelligence.
And Unite has announced it is "actively considering" co-ordinated strike action in line with other NHS trade unions if health secretary Humza Yousaf and the Scottish Government do not return with an improved offer.
Jamie McNamee, Unite Scottish Ambulance Service convenor said: “Unite’s objective in taking this first step of action short of strike is to highlight patient and staff safety along with the ongoing concerns we have over the poor quality of care due to years of underinvestment and cuts.”
The offer currently on the table is insufficient and unacceptable. In real terms it represents a significant pay cut.
"The present situation is directly contributing to the NHS losing senior staff due to being overworked and poorly paid. Our NHS workers deserve better from the Scottish Government and now they have a final opportunity to make a fair pay offer before this pay dispute dramatically escalates.”
Sharon Graham Unite general secretary, said: “Unite is determined to encourage the Scottish Government to return to the negotiating table.
"The action short of strike we have announced is designed to prevent all out strike action but make no mistake about this, if there is no new improved offer then this is exactly what will happen and the Scottish Government will be to blame.
"We will always stand up for our brave NHS workers and fight for better jobs, terms and conditions.”
