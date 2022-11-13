A huge fire has gutted abandoned buildings in the centre of Dundee after breaking out on Saturday evening.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said six crews were sent to the scene after the blaze broke out around 6pm.

The fire was in the old Art Deco Robertson’s furniture store on Barrack Street, and pictures and video footage shared by residents showed huge flames visible from Fife on the approach to Dundee.

Fire in Dundee just behind the Overgate - just got sent this video 😲 pic.twitter.com/EzdF7jlQIQ — Codoni (@WCodona) November 12, 2022

Niall Campbell, who lives in Fife, said he saw the fire from across the River Tay.

He shared an image with the PA news agency and said: “I am on the other side of the Tay so quite far away, but can comfortably say: I have not seen a fire of its scale in all my time here.”

A cordon has been put in place following the incident, with police redirecting traffic as neighbouring streets are closed.

Some crowds were seen gathering in the street as the fire raged on throughout Saturday evening.

Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee East and social justice secretary said: “Such a shame to see the destruction of the once lovely Art Deco Robertson furniture store building in Dundee. Thoughts are with the emergency services working hard to get the blaze under control.”

Major Incident Dundee City Centre . Derelict Robertsons Furniture Shop Barrack Street Dundee . Clearly destroyed by Fire . pic.twitter.com/DOnGuctUNv — Rab F (@RabF66) November 12, 2022

North East MSP Maurice Golden said he hoped the fire was under control and that “everyone is safe”.

According to The Courier newspaper, the furniture shop closed in 2011 and has been empty for the last 11 years.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Saturday police were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire on Barrack Street.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the neighbouring streets are currently closed.”