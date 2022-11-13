A huge fire has gutted abandoned buildings in the centre of Dundee after breaking out on Saturday evening.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said six crews were sent to the scene after the blaze broke out around 6pm.
The fire was in the old Art Deco Robertson’s furniture store on Barrack Street, and pictures and video footage shared by residents showed huge flames visible from Fife on the approach to Dundee.
Fire in Dundee just behind the Overgate - just got sent this video 😲 pic.twitter.com/EzdF7jlQIQ— Codoni (@WCodona) November 12, 2022
Niall Campbell, who lives in Fife, said he saw the fire from across the River Tay.
He shared an image with the PA news agency and said: “I am on the other side of the Tay so quite far away, but can comfortably say: I have not seen a fire of its scale in all my time here.”
A cordon has been put in place following the incident, with police redirecting traffic as neighbouring streets are closed.
Some crowds were seen gathering in the street as the fire raged on throughout Saturday evening.
Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee East and social justice secretary said: “Such a shame to see the destruction of the once lovely Art Deco Robertson furniture store building in Dundee. Thoughts are with the emergency services working hard to get the blaze under control.”
Major Incident Dundee City Centre . Derelict Robertsons Furniture Shop Barrack Street Dundee . Clearly destroyed by Fire . pic.twitter.com/DOnGuctUNv— Rab F (@RabF66) November 12, 2022
North East MSP Maurice Golden said he hoped the fire was under control and that “everyone is safe”.
According to The Courier newspaper, the furniture shop closed in 2011 and has been empty for the last 11 years.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm on Saturday police were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a fire on Barrack Street.
“Emergency services remain at the scene and the neighbouring streets are currently closed.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here