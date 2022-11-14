A SCOTTISH spa hotel has unveiled a new luxury wedding suite following a £250,000 makeover.

The Gailes Hotel & Spa near Irvine, part of family-run operator SimpsInns, has transformed its Lagavulin suite and rooftop conservatory into what it describes as "one of the most stylish and contemporary wedding venues on the Ayrshire coast">

The Lagavulin suite has the flexibility to host smaller weddings, as well as gatherings for up to 250 guests, including civil and religious ceremonies.

The makeover was managed by interior designer 3 Design Scotland, and includes new soft furnishings and lighting, as well as a new purpose-built outdoor wedding pavilion in the hotel’s private gardens, the rooftop conservatory and a garden terrace with sweeping views over the countryside and beyond to the Isle of Arran.

SimpsInns, which owns and operates a portfolio of hotels, restaurants, bars and leisure activities around Ayrshire, supports around 280 jobs. It has recently invested over £3 million across its portfolio of venues around the Ayrshire coast to "enhance quality and the overall visitor experience", including at The Waterside Hotel at West Kilbride and the Old Loans Inn near Troon, as well as the Gailes Hotel & Spa.

Malcolm Simpson, director of SimpsInns, said: “We’re extremely proud to be enhancing our reputation as one of Ayrshire’s most popular and established wedding venues. We’re committed to exceeding our guests’ expectations and are regularly investing in our hotel and leisure facilities.”

The 42-bedroom Gailes, which also has a nine-hole golf course, is also home to the Si! Spa, which offers more than 50 personalised treatments, day spa packages and overnight spa breaks, as well as special packages for weddings and honeymoons. It has a thermal suite with vitality pool, sauna, and steam room and outdoor hydropool.