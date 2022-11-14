Wreaths laid to commemorate Britain's war dead were set on fire in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning, shortly after being laid for remembrance Sunday.
Police are probing what appears to be a deliberate fire at the Stone of Remembrance, which left a number of wreaths burned to ashes and soot all over the capital landmark.
It's believed the incident happened at around 5.15am on Monday, with CCTV now being checked and witnesses sought.
@auldedinburgh Someone set fire to Edinburghs War Memorial #foryou #fyp #edinburgh #scotland #scottish #remembranceday #remembrancesunday #viral ♬ original sound - AuldEdinburgh
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 5.14am on Monday November 14 to reports of a fire at the war memorial at the City Chambers on High Street, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the scene where a fire affecting a number of wreaths had been extinguished prior to arrival.
“Crews ensured the area was safe before leaving the scene.”
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: "Yesterday it was my honour to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Edinburgh to remember those who served and sacrificed so much.
"The vandalism discovered this morning not only to the recently laid wreaths but also Edinburgh's Stone of Remembrance is disgusting and disrespectful.
"We remain at a loss for the reasons someone could do something like this which has caused a lot of upset for everyone who respects the memories of all who serve their country. We have reported this to the police and would urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to contact them."
The poppies and wreaths are made by ex service men and women.
Dr Claire Armstrong, Chief Executive of Legion Scotland said: "We are appalled by this absolutely senseless act of vandalism. These wreaths were laid in memory of the men and women who sacrificed their lives, and this destruction shows a complete lack of respect for everything they and the Stone of Remembrance stand for.
“This will be extremely upsetting for all the veterans, serving personnel and family members who paid their respects yesterday, especially those who have lost loved ones.
“It is also a huge blow for the veterans with disabilities at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory, who have put their hearts and souls into making these tributes over the last few months.
“We will be doing everything we can to assist Police Scotland with their investigation of this matter.”
