Parts of Scotland are braced for heavy rainfall on Tuesday amid a Met Office yellow weather warning.

The alert is in place for areas of Angus, Perth and Kinross and Aberdeenshire, and comes into force from midday on Tuesday until 9pm.

It warns of heavy rains that may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel, with the chance that as much as 50 to 60mm could fall over higher ground.

The Met Office warning reads: “A band of rain will move east across Scotland Tuesday becoming persistent across the southern Highlands during the afternoon.

“20 to 40 mm of rain is likely to fall widely here with as much as 50 to 60mm over higher ground of Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross.”

Residents in Grampian and Central, Tayside and Fife are being warned of the likelihood that a few homes and businesses may be flooded, with spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer and causing longer bus and train journey times.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said: “Rain will affect much of the UK during the early part of this week, with a weather front on Tuesday bringing heavy rain and strong winds at times.

“Rain on Tuesday is likely to bring some impacts to travel and some possible flooding in places. Parts of southern Wales, southern England and eastern Scotland are likely to see the heaviest and most persistent rain, with over 30mm of rain in some places and some exposed parts of eastern Scotland potentially seeing 50mm. It will be a wet day for many however with 10-20mm of rain falling across much of England, Wales and Scotland.”