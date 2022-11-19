The Tooth of History

19 November-23 December. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow G2 3JD.

This new solo exhibition from Glasgow-based artist Roger Palmer focuses heavily on the city. A large part of the gallery space will display Bloodstream, a series of 32 photographic prints and 32 paintings on paper. Many of the photos were taken during the first Covid lockdowns in 2020. Visitors can follow the gradual shift of colour through the movement of works around the gallery.

https://www.cca-glasgow.com

Lara Favaretto

29 October-18 February. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, The University of Edinburgh, Old College, South bridge, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.

Lara Favaretto is renowned for her sculptural practice and large-scale installations that, as she describes it, investigate the space between destruction and reconstruction. Talbot Rice Gallery will be showing Favaretto’s exhibition for the first time in the UK.

https://www.trg.ed.ac.uk/whats-on

On Sonorous Seas

26 November-17 December. Entry free. Glasgow School of Art, 167 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G3 6RQ.

This haunting exhibition by the Glasgow School of Art graduate Mhairi Killin will be its first showing on the mainland. The story of the work began with a whale carcass that came ashore at Traigh an t-Suidhe, Iona, in 2018 and tells the narrative of the 2018 mass stranding of 118 beaked whales. Visitors can explore the impact of military sonar on the seas surrounding the Hebrides through Killin’s work.

https://www.onsonorousseas.com

For All That You Are

19 November-2 December. Entry free. Mount Florida Studios, 37 Clincart Road, Glasgow, G42 9DZ.

Artist Mato Enki aims to explore the relationship between the material world, the natural world and our senses. Visitors can explore the ways and means through which we judge reality and how our senses are being potentially diluted through the distribution of goods, the effect of living in densely populated societies and the social pressures created within them.

http://www.matoenki.com

The Love of Print

19 November-12 March. Entry from £7.50. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG.

Since 1972, artists have made prints at Glasgow Print Studios (GPS), from Turner Prize winners and nominees to recent graduates and even complete beginners. Visitors can explore works created by well-known artists that span five decades, stretching to the present day. The exhibition also includes a Here and Now section that features 50 newly commissioned works by a selection of artists currently working, and using the facilities, at GPS.

https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/event/1/the-love-of-print

The Scottish Thistle

19 November-24 December. Entry free. Battlefield Restoration, 151 Sinclair Drive, Glasgow G42 9SN.

This exhibition and sale features classic design items from past years that used the Scottish thistle. Visitors can discover a number of contemporary items, including linocut prints of the various depictions of the Scottish thistle.

https://www.battlefieldrestoration.co.uk/shop

Paul Duke: No Ruined Stone

26 November-19 February. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

Paul Duke grew up in the Muirhouse area of Edinburgh and returned in 2015 to develop No Ruined Stone. This photographic series explores the built environment and its residents at a time of significant urban regeneration and social flux.

https://www.edinburghmuseums.org.uk/venue/city-art-centre

Qiu Zhije

29 October-18 February. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, The University of Edinburgh, Old College, South bridge, Edinburgh, EH8 9YL.

In his first solo exhibition in the UK, Qiu Zhije occupies the whole of Talbot Rice Gallery’s historic Georgian Gallery with a new series of ink-paintings. Visitors can also discover an atmospheric installation that attempts to evoke an archaeological dig.

https://www.trg.ed.ac.uk/whats-on

Eternal Happiness – Film and Exhibition

19-28 November. Entry free. The Pipe Factory, 42 Bain Street, Glasgow, G40 2LA.

Eternal Happiness at The Pipe Factory is a collaborative exhibition by artists Ali Lotz, Gregory Nachmanovitch and Saekyul Yoo. The central work of the exhibition is an animated film and sound work set in a decaying medieval landscape. Visitors will also have the chance to explore accompanying drawing, collage, sculpture and textile works throughout the space.

https://www.thepipefactory.co.uk

Hanging by a Thread: Mosaic Exhibition

19 November-1 December. Entry free. Creative Stirling, 44 King Street, Stirling, FK8 1AY.

The British Association for Modern Mosaic and Creative Stirling have invited mosaic artists from all over the world to create a textile-inspired mosaic. The exhibition, below, aims to raise awareness of the plight of Afghan women and girls. The pieces have been joined together to represent a scarf. The inaugural exhibition of the UK scarf takes place in Creative Stirling’s venue.

https://madeinstirlingstore.com/whatson/hanging-by-a-thread-mosaic-exhibition

Charlotte Cohen