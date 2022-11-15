The Proclaimers have announced a string of Summer dates in Scotland in a custom-made Big Top.

The 10,000 miles duo will perform at Kelso Showground on June 10, Edinburgh Leith Links on June 17 and Queen's Park in Glasgow on June 24, supported by Admiral Fallow.

Craig and Charlie Reid are currently on their biggest and most successful sell-out UK tour, following the release of their 12th studio album, Dentures, in September.

Due to perform in Belfast and Dublin this weekend, they will then play 11 sold-out dates in Scotland.

Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music said; “We are delighted to announce the Summer 2023 shows for The Proclaimers and a big first for Leith too."

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am at www.ticketmaster.co.uk