A luxury hotel in Glasgow has released first-look images of the city's first outdoor spa.
The Kimpton Blythswood has created a Scandinavian-style pop-up retreat - THAW - that features an open-air hot tub, luxury saunas and steam room.
Guests can destress with soothing sound therapy, which was first introduced at Kimpton Charlotte Square in Edinburgh by award-winning music producer and Glasgow native, Brian D’Souza.
Staff will be at the beck and call of those bathing in the outdoors with glasses of champagne, while guests will be welcomed back indoors with a hot chocolate.
The hotel's Thermal Experience spa is currently undergoing a major refurbishment with a new wellness area and snowfall feature.
Finlay Anderson, Spa Director at Kimpton Blythswood Square and Area Spa Director for IHG, said: “Luxury is a signature of the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, and few things say it more than an open-air spa.
"It’s tremendously exciting to bring Glasgow’s first outdoor spa to Kimpton Blythswood Square and we can’t wait for guests to enjoy it.
“The re-imagination of the Spa at Blythswood will make the guest experience even more special, and we look forward to revealing more details in the coming months.”
Kimpton Blythswood Square was recently named one of the UK’s top 30 hotels outside of London in Conde Nast Traveller’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
The hotel is Glasgow’s only with five-star AA-accreditation.
