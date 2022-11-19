As this year’s Remembrance season and its tributes fade, and the little symbolic poppies are gently discarded for another year, here is a coda to all the sadness and pride that they evoked. The poem was written in 1915 by John McCrae, a Canadian doctor who served as a lieutenant-colonel in the First World War. He himself died of pneumonia while on active duty in the spring of 1918.

LESLEY DUNCAN

 

IN FLANDERS FIELDS

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.