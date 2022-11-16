With the Scottish BAFTAs only days away, many are eager to see which of the nominees will be successful in receiving an award in recognition of their work on TV and film.

The award celebrates Scots in the industry and is held annually, inviting entertainment titans from all across the nation.

With heavyweights like Peter Capaldi and Brian Cox from the hit US drama, Succession, as contenders here is everything you need to know about this year's Scottish BAFTA Awards.

What is BAFTA Scotland?





BAFTA Scotland is the Scottish branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and aims to award excellence in Scottish films, TV, and from film staff and actors.

Where are the Scottish BAFTAs held?





The Scottish BAFTA Awards are set to return to Glasgow and will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.

Who is hosting the Scottish BAFTA Awards 2022?





This year's BAFTA Scotland Awards will see the return of Scottish radio DJ and television personality, Edith Bowman.

When are the Scottish BAFTAs?





The Scottish BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday, November 20 at 5:30 pm.

How to watch the 2022 Scottish BAFTA Awards

The Scottish BAFTAs will be available to watch live on YouTube on the BAFTA YouTube channel.

What is the full list of nominees for the Scottish BAFTA Awards?





ACTOR FILM

MARK BONNAR - Operation Mincemeat

PETER CAPALDI - Benediction

JACK LOWDEN - Benediction

ACTRESS FILM

IZUKA HOYLE - Boiling Point

MARLI SIU - Our Ladies

TILDA SWINTON - The Souvenir Part II

ACTOR TELEVISION

JACK DOCHERTY - Scot Squad Hogmanay Special

NCUTI GATWA - Sex Education

DOUGRAY SCOTT - Crime

ACTRESS TELEVISION

CAITRÍONA BALFE - Outlander

SURANNE JONES - Vigil

PHYLLIS LOGAN - Guilt

DIRECTOR – FACTUAL

JACK COCKER - Runrig: There Must Be A Place

JOHN MACLAVERTY - The Mystery Of Anthrax Island

MATT PINDER - The Hunt For Bible John

DIRECTOR - FICTION

MAX MYERS - Shetland

ISABELLE SIEB - Vigil

JAMES STRONG - Vigil

ENTERTAINMENT

BIFFY CLYRO 'A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS' - Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four

THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES - Production Team, TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids

RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES - Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith - Remarkable Television/BBC Two

FACTUAL SERIES

DARREN MCGARVEY'S ADDICTIONS - Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes - Tern Television Productions /BBC Scotland

RESCUE: EXTREME MEDICS - Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4

SCOTLAND’S SACRED ISLANDS WITH BEN FOGLE - Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

FEATURE FILM

DYING TO DIVORCE - Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj

OUR LADIES - Brian Coffey, Michael Caton-Jones, Laura Viederman

REBEL DYKES - Production Team

FEATURES

A COUNTRY LIFE FOR HALF THE PRICE WITH KATE HUMBLE - Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5

EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG - Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4

MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND - Production Team – Blink Films/Channel 4

GAME

HERCULE POIROT: THE FIRST CASES - Development Team - Blazing Griffin

THE LONGEST WALK - Alexander Tarvet

STRANGE SICKNESS - William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell - Common Profyt Games Ltd

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

DIRTY BUSINESS (DISCLOSURE) - Production Team – BBC Scotland

THE TRUTH ABOUT BREWDOG (DISCLOSURE) - Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland

THE TRUTH ABOUT NIKE & ADIDAS (DISPATCHES) - Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4

SHORT FILM & ANIMATION

THE BAYVIEW - Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson

GROOM - Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens

TOO ROUGH - Sean Lìonadh, Alfredo Covelli, Ross McKenzie

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BEING MUM WITH MND - Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland

THE HERMIT OF TREIG - Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland

SCOTLAND THE RAVE - Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

BATTLE FOR THE BLACK SWAN (DRAIN THE OCEANS) - Production Team - Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic

DOLLY: THE SHEEP THAT CHANGED THE WORLD - Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland

THE HUNT FOR BIBLE JOHN - Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland

TELEVISION SCRIPTED

GUILT - Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland

SCREW - Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4

VIGIL - Production Team – World Productions/BBC One

WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland

TOM EDGE - Vigil

NEIL FORSYTH - Guilt

STEPHEN GREENHORN - Around the World in 80 Days

AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland