With the Scottish BAFTAs only days away, many are eager to see which of the nominees will be successful in receiving an award in recognition of their work on TV and film.
The award celebrates Scots in the industry and is held annually, inviting entertainment titans from all across the nation.
With heavyweights like Peter Capaldi and Brian Cox from the hit US drama, Succession, as contenders here is everything you need to know about this year's Scottish BAFTA Awards.
This Sunday is the @BAFTAScotland awards - as the official network partner we will be there on the red carpet, capturing all the action and celebrating all the amazing talent in Scotland. Tune in here + Insta stories on Sunday to follow the action as it happens. #BAFTAScotAwards pic.twitter.com/i5jJGea550— EE (@EE) November 15, 2022
What is BAFTA Scotland?
BAFTA Scotland is the Scottish branch of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) and aims to award excellence in Scottish films, TV, and from film staff and actors.
Where are the Scottish BAFTAs held?
The Scottish BAFTA Awards are set to return to Glasgow and will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central.
Who is hosting the Scottish BAFTA Awards 2022?
This year's BAFTA Scotland Awards will see the return of Scottish radio DJ and television personality, Edith Bowman.
When are the Scottish BAFTAs?
The Scottish BAFTAs are taking place on Sunday, November 20 at 5:30 pm.
How to watch the 2022 Scottish BAFTA Awards
The Scottish BAFTAs will be available to watch live on YouTube on the BAFTA YouTube channel.
What is the full list of nominees for the Scottish BAFTA Awards?
Thank you to everyone who voted for the BAFTA Scotland Audience Award 2022✨🏴— BAFTA Scotland (@BAFTAScotland) November 2, 2022
Tune in to the BAFTA YouTube channel on Sunday 20 November from 15:30 GMT to find out if your favourite #ScotOnScreen reigns supreme.https://t.co/d1giEfvbVX pic.twitter.com/pBuxtZKdyz
ACTOR FILM
- MARK BONNAR - Operation Mincemeat
- PETER CAPALDI - Benediction
- JACK LOWDEN - Benediction
ACTRESS FILM
- IZUKA HOYLE - Boiling Point
- MARLI SIU - Our Ladies
- TILDA SWINTON - The Souvenir Part II
ACTOR TELEVISION
ACTRESS TELEVISION
- CAITRÍONA BALFE - Outlander
- SURANNE JONES - Vigil
- PHYLLIS LOGAN - Guilt
DIRECTOR – FACTUAL
- JACK COCKER - Runrig: There Must Be A Place
- JOHN MACLAVERTY - The Mystery Of Anthrax Island
- MATT PINDER - The Hunt For Bible John
DIRECTOR - FICTION
- MAX MYERS - Shetland
- ISABELLE SIEB - Vigil
- JAMES STRONG - Vigil
ENTERTAINMENT
- BIFFY CLYRO 'A CELEBRATION OF ENDINGS' - Oscar Sansom, Simon Neil, Beth Allan – Forest of Black/BBC Four
- THE BRILLIANT WORLD OF TOM GATES - Production Team, TG Entertainment Ltd., Wild Child Animation, Black Camel Productions/Sky Kids
- RICHARD OSMAN'S HOUSE OF GAMES - Tamara Gilder, Breid McLoone, Sarah Boyce, John Smith - Remarkable Television/BBC Two
FACTUAL SERIES
- DARREN MCGARVEY'S ADDICTIONS - Harry Bell, Emma Fentiman, Jack Cocker, Sileas MacInnes - Tern Television Productions /BBC Scotland
- RESCUE: EXTREME MEDICS - Production Team - Firecrest Films/Channel 4
- SCOTLAND’S SACRED ISLANDS WITH BEN FOGLE - Harry Bell, Craig Collinson, Ceara East, Clyde Wallbanks – Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
FEATURE FILM
- DYING TO DIVORCE - Sinead Kirwan, Chloë Fairweather, Andrea Cuadrado, Paul Dosaj
- OUR LADIES - Brian Coffey, Michael Caton-Jones, Laura Viederman
- REBEL DYKES - Production Team
FEATURES
A COUNTRY LIFE FOR HALF THE PRICE WITH KATE HUMBLE - Production Team – Raise the Roof Productions/Channel 5
EXTRAORDINARY ESCAPES WITH SANDI TOKSVIG - Sandi Toksvig, Steph Harris, Julie Grant, Ed St Giles – Tuesday’s Child Scotland/Channel 4
MIRIAM AND ALAN: LOST IN SCOTLAND - Production Team – Blink Films/Channel 4
GAME
- HERCULE POIROT: THE FIRST CASES - Development Team - Blazing Griffin
- THE LONGEST WALK - Alexander Tarvet
- STRANGE SICKNESS - William Hepburn, Jackson Armstrong, Katharine Neil, Alana Bell - Common Profyt Games Ltd
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
- DIRTY BUSINESS (DISCLOSURE) - Production Team – BBC Scotland
- THE TRUTH ABOUT BREWDOG (DISCLOSURE) - Kevin Anderson, Mark Daly, Myles Bonnar, Shelley Jofre – BBC Scotland
- THE TRUTH ABOUT NIKE & ADIDAS (DISPATCHES) - Production Team – Firecrest Films/Channel 4
SHORT FILM & ANIMATION
- THE BAYVIEW - Daniel Cook, Marcy Paterson
- GROOM - Leyla Josephine Coll-O'Reilly, Laura McBride, Lorena Pages, Jack Goessens
- TOO ROUGH - Sean Lìonadh, Alfredo Covelli, Ross McKenzie
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
- BEING MUM WITH MND - Production Team – Lion Television Scotland/BBC Scotland
- THE HERMIT OF TREIG - Production Team – Aruna Productions/BBC Scotland
- SCOTLAND THE RAVE - Graeme Armstrong, Liam McArdle, Carlin Wallace, Pauline Law – IWC Media/BBC Scotland
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
- BATTLE FOR THE BLACK SWAN (DRAIN THE OCEANS) - Production Team - Mallinson Sadler Productions/National Geographic
- DOLLY: THE SHEEP THAT CHANGED THE WORLD - Harry Bell, Graeme Hart, Gary Scott, Katie Chapman - Tern Television Productions/BBC Scotland
- THE HUNT FOR BIBLE JOHN - Matt Pinder, Audrey McColligan, Paul McGinness, Iain Scollay – Firecrest Films/BBC Scotland
TELEVISION SCRIPTED
- GUILT - Production Team – Expectation, Happy Tramp/BBC Scotland
- SCREW - Rob Williams, Tom Vaughan, Sarah Brown, Brian Kaczynski – STV Studios/Channel 4
- VIGIL - Production Team – World Productions/BBC One
WRITER FILM/TELEVISION in partnership with Screen Scotland
- TOM EDGE - Vigil
- NEIL FORSYTH - Guilt
- STEPHEN GREENHORN - Around the World in 80 Days
AUDIENCE AWARD in partnership with Screen Scotland
- YONG-CHIN BRESLIN - Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star
- BRIAN COX - Succession
- NCUTI GATWA - Sex Education
- SAM HEUGHAN - Outlander
- HAZEL IRVINE - Tokyo 2020 Olympics
- RICHARD RANKIN - Outlander
