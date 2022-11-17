A small independent art gallery in Glasgow has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fund more exhibitions and to widen their audience.

Sogo Arts, based at Saltmarket in the city centre, hosts exhibitions, students groups, organises salons for discussion and works with other galleries across Europe.

It also previously created and published SOGO magazine, which, after launching in 2015, quickly emerged as the primary platform publications for the arts and creative industries in Scotland.

READ MORE: The Scottish artist whose work was collected by Andy Warhol

The artist-led space has a ‘key interest in hosting exhibitions for work that may not easily find a place elsewhere’ and has hosted successful exhibitions from the likes of Glasgow-based photographer Brian Sweeney, BAFTA Award Winning documentary photographer and filmmaker Chris Leslie’s, Franz Ferdinand bass player Bob Hardy and abstract artist Brian McFie.

The crowdfunder reads: “This project has been running for three years, during a period of great upheaval. Our inability to trade during the lockdown period has proven difficult and the increases in costs have affected some of our planning. However, we have a full programme of exciting exhibitions in the pipeline, with a combination of funding from public and private bodies, and several of our ground-breaking exhibitions will be going on tour. Brian Sweeney’s work has just returned from Stornoway and will soon be going to Iceland.

“We need to secure a firm foundation for our future. This is why we’ve come to you. It is our intention to launch a £10,000 funding target to cover our running costs for the gallery over the next year to allow us to continue our work.”

Rather than ‘simply asking for donations”, Sogo have devised a package of offers and incentives, starting from £15 up to £75.

They range from copies of the renowned SOGO magazine to previous exhibition catalogues and from signed limited edition fine art prints to some more expensive gifts that have been kindly donated by the artists.

So far over £1,700 has been raised towards a target of £10,000.

To make a donation, click here