A small independent art gallery in Glasgow has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fund more exhibitions and to widen their audience.
Sogo Arts, based at Saltmarket in the city centre, hosts exhibitions, students groups, organises salons for discussion and works with other galleries across Europe.
It also previously created and published SOGO magazine, which, after launching in 2015, quickly emerged as the primary platform publications for the arts and creative industries in Scotland.
READ MORE: The Scottish artist whose work was collected by Andy Warhol
The artist-led space has a ‘key interest in hosting exhibitions for work that may not easily find a place elsewhere’ and has hosted successful exhibitions from the likes of Glasgow-based photographer Brian Sweeney, BAFTA Award Winning documentary photographer and filmmaker Chris Leslie’s, Franz Ferdinand bass player Bob Hardy and abstract artist Brian McFie.
November 9, 2022
The crowdfunder reads: “This project has been running for three years, during a period of great upheaval. Our inability to trade during the lockdown period has proven difficult and the increases in costs have affected some of our planning. However, we have a full programme of exciting exhibitions in the pipeline, with a combination of funding from public and private bodies, and several of our ground-breaking exhibitions will be going on tour. Brian Sweeney’s work has just returned from Stornoway and will soon be going to Iceland.
“We need to secure a firm foundation for our future. This is why we’ve come to you. It is our intention to launch a £10,000 funding target to cover our running costs for the gallery over the next year to allow us to continue our work.”
Rather than ‘simply asking for donations”, Sogo have devised a package of offers and incentives, starting from £15 up to £75.
They range from copies of the renowned SOGO magazine to previous exhibition catalogues and from signed limited edition fine art prints to some more expensive gifts that have been kindly donated by the artists.
So far over £1,700 has been raised towards a target of £10,000.
To make a donation, click here
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here