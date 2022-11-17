Delivering specialist hearing care for more than 50 years, House of Hearing’s clinics across Scotland have changed the lives of countless patients, writes Nan Spowart

REALISING she was missing out on family conversations finally made grandmother Christine Swales go for a hearing test.

A former physiotherapist and keen quilter, she had also become aware she was withdrawing from conversations at her sewing group because she couldn’t hear what the others were saying.

“I began to feel left out, a bit isolated, because I kept on saying I couldn’t hear what they said and kept asking them to say it again – it eventually got to the point where I wouldn’t bother,” said the 75-year-old.

After 18 months of trying to get by, Christine went for a hearing test which confirmed she had reduced hearing.

Through the NHS, she was given hearing aids which worked well for several years until her hearing deteriorated further.

Finding out that there was now a long waiting list for a test in her area, Christine did some research on alternatives and found House of Hearing came highly recommended.

Established in 1969, House of Hearing now has clinics across Scotland, including Glasgow and Edinburgh, offering free hearing tests and an ENT nurse-led wax removal team.

Not wanting to wait any longer, Christine decided to give House of Hearing a try.

“I had the feeling I was being an irritant - that people were having to repeat themselves,” she said.

“It is a social thing too. You tend to withdraw as you tend to think ‘well, if I didn’t catch it, I didn’t catch it’ and you don’t pursue the point.”

While Christine had been happy with the NHS aids and the service she received when she was first diagnosed at the age of 68, she was very impressed with the service and equipment offered at House of Hearing.

“Instead of being in a small room this was a clear booth, where you could see what was going on and the advice, the explanations and everything were great.”

Christine also found a difference in the hearing aids.

“You can’t compare them really,” she said. “It is more like normal hearing without you having to make any effort at all.”

Now Christine enjoys being able to hear and join in with group conversation. Her advice to others who think they may have reduced hearing is to seek help. “I think some people are very conscious of having hearing aids but to be perfectly honest most people don’t even know I have them,” said Christine. “So don’t be put off by that at all but go, get your hearing checked because it makes life a lot easier.”

House of Hearing Senior Audiologist Stuart Lyness agreed, pointing out that untreated hearing loss is linked to social isolation, depression and even dementia.

“Most peoples’ hearing will deteriorate gradually over time and sometimes it is others who will notice first,” he said.

“Classic symptoms include turning the TV up louder and difficulty following conversations in noisy or busy situations.”

There is increasing evidence that untreated hearing loss can contribute to poor mental health.

“This can happen when hearing loss goes unaddressed because there is an increased risk of social isolation when someone finds it difficult to hear,” said Stuart.

“Withdrawing from conversation with friends and family in extreme cases can lead to bouts of depression and possibly even lead to dementia.

“Fortunately, the reverse is also true so where patients can improve their hearing, they can lead more active and fulfilled lives.”

With Christmas parties and family gatherings in the offing, it’s important to make sure you can enjoy them to the full, and so the House of Hearing Team is encouraging people to be proactive and get their hearing checked with a free comprehensive hearing test at one of their clinics.

Find out more at www.houseofhearing.co.uk or call 0141 363 0287