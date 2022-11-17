A man accused of being a Holocaust denier is due to appear in court today following his arrest in a quiet Scots fishing village.

Vincent Reynouard was apprehended by Police Scotland officers an address in the Anstruther area of Fife on Thursday, November 10, on a Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrant issued in France.

He appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court later that day, and was then remanded in custody.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed to The Herald that it is acting on behalf of the French authorities in relation to an extradition request in respect of Reynouard.

The 53-year-old is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday for a procedural hearing.

A COPFS spokesman said: “Mr Reynouard appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on November 10. He was remanded in custody following that hearing.

“A procedural hearing is scheduled for November 17 with an evidential hearing on November 24.”

Reynouard’s arrest came after a two-year search for his whereabouts led by France’s Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes.

The French press claim he had been working as a private tutor while living under a false identity while in the UK.