A man accused of being a Holocaust denier is due to appear in court today following his arrest in a quiet Scots fishing village.
Vincent Reynouard was apprehended by Police Scotland officers an address in the Anstruther area of Fife on Thursday, November 10, on a Trade and Co-operation Agreement warrant issued in France.
He appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court later that day, and was then remanded in custody.
READ MORE: Anstruther Holocaust denier arrest sparks MP 'lessons' concern
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed to The Herald that it is acting on behalf of the French authorities in relation to an extradition request in respect of Reynouard.
The 53-year-old is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday for a procedural hearing.
A COPFS spokesman said: “Mr Reynouard appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on November 10. He was remanded in custody following that hearing.
“A procedural hearing is scheduled for November 17 with an evidential hearing on November 24.”
Reynouard’s arrest came after a two-year search for his whereabouts led by France’s Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes.
The French press claim he had been working as a private tutor while living under a false identity while in the UK.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article