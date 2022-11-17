THE Scottish Government has launched a consultation on proposals that would see alcohol marketing banned on outdoor billboards and phased out of sports sponsorship in Scotland.

Retailers would also face restrictions on the promotion of alcohol in-store under plans aimed at reducing "the appeal of alcohol to young people" and cutting overall consumption.

The report states that people in recovery from alcohol dependency have told researchers that they found in-store promotions "triggering" and had to send neighbours to get their shopping to avoid temptation.

Although discount deals such as multibuy offers are already prohibited for alcohol, shops and supermarkets are currently able to promote sales through end-of-aisle displays, at checkouts, near exits and entrances, and through signage or window displays.

Evidence has found that end-of-aisle promotions for beer, wine and spirits boosted sales by between 23 and 46 per cent by encouraging "impulse or unplanned" purchases.

The Scottish Government said it is "considering whether the restrictions around the alcohol display area need to be tightened".

This could include forcing smaller retailers who display alcohol on shelves behind the counter to place the bottles "in a closed cupboard, like tobacco products", or in larger outlets - such as supermarkets - requiring that alcohol be kept near "near the back of the shop away from entrances, exits or checkouts".

The report adds that "this could significantly limit how alcohol could be sold" and that "further work will need to be undertaken on the impact to small retailers before any potential restrictions were introduce".

The proposals also outline suggestions such as banning mixed aisles of alcohol and non-alcohol products to "limit the visibility of alcohol to only those who make a specific decision to buy alcohol" and prohibiting window displays for alcohol to "reduce the visibility of alcohol from outside the shop itself".

In Ireland, which introduced new restrictions on alcohol marketing came into force in 2020, shops selling alcohol and other products are required to store alcohol in a single closed storage unit behind the counter which is not accessible to the public and means the products are kept out of sight except when a sale in taking place.

The report also sets out options such as a ban of the use of alcohol brand logos on sports clothing, trophies, items worn by players or managers, and within sports venues to "create a more family friendly environment" and "weaken the link between influential figures and teams with alcohol brands".

Outdoor advertising of alcohol - including on billboards, buses, and in public transport hubs - could also be banned to reduce the opportunities for children, young people, and those in recovery to be "exposed to outdoor advertising indiscriminately as they travel around their neighbourhoods, villages, towns and cities".

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said: “We are constantly bombarded by alcohol marketing and it affects us all. It makes alcohol consumption seem normal and desirable when the reality is it is responsible for one in 15 of all deaths in Scotland.

“Children and young people, and people in recovery are particularly affected. They tell us that they see alcohol marketing everywhere and it prevents them being able to fully live and thrive in their communities.

“We are pleased to see that the Scottish Government have today published their consultation on introducing restrictions on alcohol marketing which covers a broad range of marketing tactics including sponsorship of sports and events, outdoor advertising, branded merchandise and how alcohol is sold in shops.

"Scotland has the powers to act in all of these areas. This is an opportunity for us to be ambitious and to put people’s right to health before company profits by introducing restrictions.“

Public Health Minister, Maree Todd MSP said: “There is clear evidence that adverts which glamorise drinking can encourage young people to drink alcohol and have a detrimental impact on those in recovery from problem alcohol use.”

The public consultation will run until March 9 2023.