A Holocaust denier who has been on the run from French authorities has been remanded in custody following a hearing at a Scottish court.
Vincent Reynouard, 53, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday after being arrested earlier this month in Anstruther, Fife.
The Frenchman was convicted under anti-Nazi laws across the Channel, where he was given a four-month jail term in November 2020 and a further six months in January 2021.
Appearing before Sheriff Norman McFadyen by video link, Reynouard spoke only to confirm his identity.
He listened to proceedings from HMP Edinburgh through a French interpreter.
During the five-minute hearing, Andrew Docherty told the court his client wished to instruct another lawyer.
“He has identified such an agent,” he told the court.
“I would also on his behalf ask for the matter to be postponed for further preparation.”
Procurator fiscal Jennifer Johnston told the hearing she had no issue with the arrangement, and Reynouard was told he would next be before the court on December 8 ahead of the full extradition hearing in February.
Sheriff McFadyen told him: “You will remain in custody in the meantime.”
Holocaust denial has been a criminal offence in France since 1990, and Reynouard has been convicted on numerous occasions.
His latest conviction was in relation to a series of antisemitic posts on social media.
