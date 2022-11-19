The lead-up to Christmas will be particularly festive with theses four advent calendars featuring everything from whisky to gin and beer!

Scotch Malt Whisky Society Advent Calendar

What better way to count down the days until Christmas than with a selection of 25 spirited casks? Behind each calendar door is a Scotch Malt Whisky Society surprise – mini 25ml bottles that are mighty in taste and flavour. With a dram a day, discover a new favourite flavour profile and taste that you might not have tried – £185 and available online.

www.smws.com

Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar

With brand favourites including Edinburgh Gin and the new kid on the block, Ramsbury gin, Fever-Tree have created an advent calendar that provides everything you could need for an after work tipple, and it’s relatively affordable, too. With 24 doors that include half and half Fever-Tree tonics and popular classic and flavoured gins so a new G&T every second day throughout December. Available from John Lewis, £60.

www.johnlewis.com



Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey Advent Calendar

If you’re a Jack Daniel’s fan, new for 2022 is their Tennessee Whiskey 24 Day Advent Calendar, full of bourbon and four shot glasses. All the classic favourites from the American brand are inside, including Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack, Single Barrel, Tennessee Rye and Tennessee Honey. Available from Amazon priced at £60. www.amazon.co.uk

BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar

The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar comes with 24 cans of beers including Hazy Jane IPA, Punk IPA, Milkshake IPA, and a branded beer glass. The packaging is environmentally friendly because it is produced out of recycled moulded pulp. Early birds receive an additional £5 off pre-orders. Available from Brewdog online at £59.95. brewdog.com

