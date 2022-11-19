The lead-up to Christmas will be particularly festive with theses four advent calendars featuring everything from whisky to gin and beer!
Scotch Malt Whisky Society Advent Calendar
What better way to count down the days until Christmas than with a selection of 25 spirited casks? Behind each calendar door is a Scotch Malt Whisky Society surprise – mini 25ml bottles that are mighty in taste and flavour. With a dram a day, discover a new favourite flavour profile and taste that you might not have tried – £185 and available online.
www.smws.com
Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar
With brand favourites including Edinburgh Gin and the new kid on the block, Ramsbury gin, Fever-Tree have created an advent calendar that provides everything you could need for an after work tipple, and it’s relatively affordable, too. With 24 doors that include half and half Fever-Tree tonics and popular classic and flavoured gins so a new G&T every second day throughout December. Available from John Lewis, £60.
www.johnlewis.com
Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey Advent Calendar
If you’re a Jack Daniel’s fan, new for 2022 is their Tennessee Whiskey 24 Day Advent Calendar, full of bourbon and four shot glasses. All the classic favourites from the American brand are inside, including Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack, Single Barrel, Tennessee Rye and Tennessee Honey. Available from Amazon priced at £60. www.amazon.co.uk
BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar
The BrewDog Craft Beer Advent Calendar comes with 24 cans of beers including Hazy Jane IPA, Punk IPA, Milkshake IPA, and a branded beer glass. The packaging is environmentally friendly because it is produced out of recycled moulded pulp. Early birds receive an additional £5 off pre-orders. Available from Brewdog online at £59.95. brewdog.com
Phil MacHugh
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here