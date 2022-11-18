Police officers are appealing for information after a fatal crash in Perthshire.

The crash involved a white Mini Cooper and took place on Thursday, November 17 at about 9.20pm.

The incident happened on the A9 north of Perth, between Luncarty and Bankfoot, near Newmill Farm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver, a 55-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

The A9 was closed northbound while road crash investigation work was carried out and it re-opened at about 2.30am on Friday November 18.

Inspector Gregory Burns said: “We are appealing for anyone in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch as you may have information that could assist with our investigation.

“Road users are also asked to check their dash-cam to see if they have footage that could help with inquiries.”